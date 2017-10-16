2017 Renewable Industries Forum Kicks Off in Ottawa

New Economic Study Confirms Renewable Fuel Mandates Drive Economic Growth

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Canada's foremost voice for renewable fuel producers, Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada), today welcomed participants from Canada and the USA to its annual policy and networking event. The annual event, now in its 14th year, commences Monday, October 16 at 5:30PM with a Welcome Reception at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier and continues Tuesday, October 17 with a series of dynamic keynote addresses and panel discussions.

The Renewable Industries Forum brings together experts from government, industry and academia to address Canada's priorities in climate change mitigation and adaptation. This year's Forum comes at an important inflection point for Canada's climate change agenda, with Environment and Climate Change Canada developing a Clean Fuel Standard. At the same time, the Province of Ontario announced its approach to increase its Renewable Fuel Standard for Gasoline, and Quebec has announced that it will bring in mandates of 5% ethanol, and 2% biodiesel.

The Forum agenda is complemented by a new economic study from Doyletech Corporation. The report entitled, "Economic Impact Assessment of an Enhanced Biofuels Mandate in Ontario", finds that significant economic benefits would accrue from increased volumetric requirements for renewable fuels. Using Ontario as a case study, this research concluded an increase to the province's biofuel mandates from 5% ethanol and 4% biodiesel, to 10% ethanol, and 5% biodiesel, would yield a sustained economic impact of almost $1 billion per year and would lead to the creation of almost 400 additional full-time jobs.

Welcoming attendees, RICanada Chairperson Jim Grey said: "Canada's domestic biofuels industry has always been at the forefront of low-carbon fuel and technology. With the ongoing development of the Federal Clean Fuel Standard and many provinces putting climate change and GHG reduction on the top of the priority list, opportunities to expand biofuels use and production have never been more important. As an industry, we are proud of the opportunity the Forum provides to connect like-minded individuals and thought-leaders in our common goal of building a more sustainable future for Canadians."

Renewable Industries Canada, founded in 1984 as the Canadian Renewable Fuels Association, has grown to represent the leaders of Canada's bioeconomy -- producers of renewable fuels and value-added products that reduce GHG emissions and provide economic opportunity to the benefit of all Canadians. Members of Renewable Industries Canada provide the public with renewable, clean-burning biofuels such as ethanol and Biodiesel -- fuels that help fight climate change and combat pollution and smog. At the same time, they produce value added products from renewable resources and continuously innovate to provide even greater environmental and economic benefits.

