2017 State of the Industry Survey Results Reveal Wellbeing as Key Driver of Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of employee wellbeing software that drives engagement, culture and productivity, today announced the results of its annual State of the Industry Survey, unveiling key relationships between wellbeing, culture and engagement, the three main drivers of positive employee experiences. According to survey data, organizations that invest in these three key areas see a measurable impact on business performance and outcomes.

Issued in partnership with Human Capital Media, this year's survey asked over 600 HR and benefits leaders at global organizations to weigh in on how employee wellbeing, workplace culture and employee engagement are connected and the role they play in driving employee satisfaction, retention and performance within their organizations.

Wellbeing

78% of organizations view employee wellbeing as a critical component of their business strategy.

74% of employers with strategic, holistic wellbeing programs saw improvements in employee satisfaction and 65% saw improvements in organizational culture.

Culture

95% of organizations view culture as important for driving business outcomes.

80% of organizations plan to improve corporate culture in the coming year.

Engagement

Engagement investments have a strong impact on business results. 56% of companies saw improvements in employee satisfaction, 40% reported enhanced company culture, and 14% saw revenue growth as a result of employee engagement programs.

Improving employee engagement remains a key organizational focus, with 88% of respondents calling it a top priority. The survey also includes insight into the internal and interpersonal factors that affect employee engagement, key drivers of organizational culture, and the relationship between employee wellbeing and engagement.

"At Virgin Pulse, we've always known that helping employees build daily habits centered around healthy behaviors is the key to driving success at the individual and organizational level," said Chris Boyce, CEO, Virgin Pulse. "This survey shows that organizations are recognizing this – with 97% of respondents reporting that employee wellbeing impacts engagement. As more organizations focus on individual wellbeing as positive a driver of company culture, they are going to see happier, healthier, more engaged employees and better business results, across the board."

