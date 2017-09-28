2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve makes world debut at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) -

New Armada Platinum Reserve brings added sense of style to Nissan's flagship full-size SUV and reigning SUV of Texas

Armada Platinum and Platinum Reserve models include standard Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM) 1 , exclusive in the full-size non-luxury SUV segment 2 and a first for any Nissan vehicle

Under the watchful eyes of "Big Tex," the 55-foot tall cowboy statue that greets attendees of the annual State Fair of Texas, Nissan today unveiled the new 2018 Armada Platinum Reserve, the most luxurious version of Nissan's flagship full-size Armada SUV ever.

The new Armada Platinum Reserve takes the fully equipped Armada Platinum grade to the next level with a Dark Chrome exterior trim (front grille, door handles and outside mirrors) and 20-inch Dark Chrome wheels. Custom interior treatment includes two-tone leather-appointed seats with unique stitching, Black Quartz and premium wood tone interior trim and embossed "Platinum Reserve" emblem on the console lid. The Platinum Reserve is scheduled to arrive at Nissan dealerships nationwide in late October with an MSRP3 of $61,690 for the 2WD model and $64,590 for the 4WD model.

Along with the world debut of the Armada Platinum Reserve, three new additions to the hot selling portfolio of Midnight Edition models are making their first public appearance at the State Fair -- the TITAN, TITAN XD and Frontier Midnight Editions. The 2018 Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions will be available in late fall 2017. Pricing is not finalized yet for the Midnight Edition packages but is expected to provide customers with a significant discount versus if the items were purchased separately.

"With its annual attendance approaching 2.5 million fairgoers, what better place to showcase the Armada Platinum Reserve -- the most luxurious version of the reigning SUV of Texas -- than the State Fair of Texas?" said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. "And of course we know Texans love trucks, so we think these new Midnight Editions are going to be a big hit here in the Lone Star State."

The TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions include a long list of special features: black front grille with dark insert, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, black fender louvers (TITAN XD only), black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, step rails, black exterior badging, 20-inch black-painted aluminum-alloy wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers, charcoal interior trim, Midnight Edition exterior badges and available Midnight Edition floor mats. Both are available in a choice of three exterior colors -- Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Pearl White.

The 2018 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD are assembled in Canton, Miss., with engines assembled in Decherd, Tenn. or Columbus, Ind., and are covered by "America's Best Truck Warranty4" -- featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The 2018 Frontier Midnight Edition includes gloss black grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels, semi-gloss black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, black badging and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is available in a choice of Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Glacier White exterior colors.

"The Midnight Edition Package pricing averages about a 50 percent discount versus if the content was ordered separately, making them appeal to value seekers as well as buyers who want to stand out from the crowd," added Hayes. "The only deal sweeter would be a six-pack of deep-fried candy bars over in the Fair's concession area."

The 2018 Midnight Edition lineup also includes Altima, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and Sentra.

The Armada Platinum and Platinum Reserve's Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM)1 uses a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle to project a clear image onto an LCD monitor built into the standard rearview mirror. A switch located at the bottom of the mirror allows the driver to access either the traditional rearview mirror system or the new Intelligent Rear View Mirror. The technology is exclusive in the full-size non-luxury SUV segment2 and a first for any Nissan vehicle.

The 2017 State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 29 - Oct. 22 at Fair Park in Dallas.

More information on the complete line of Nissan Midnight Edition models is available at https://www.nissanusa.com/midnight-edition-line-up and on the trucks at https://www.nissanusa.com/midnighteditionTrucks.

For more information on the complete line of Nissan sedans, sports cars, truck, crossovers and SUVs, please visit www.nissannews.com.

