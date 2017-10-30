2018 Nissan TITAN XD will be winter-ready with new Snow Plow Prep Package

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) -

New Snow Plow Prep Package -- featuring high-capacity, heavy-duty front springs -- available for use with five leading snow plow manufacturers

Offered on TITAN XD models equipped with 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance ® V8 engine

V8 engine Package qualifies buyer for $500 Nissan Upfit Allowance 1

Available on choice of three body configurations -- Single Cab, King Cab and Crew Cab -- and S or SV grade levels

All TITAN and TITAN XD models were developed with core Nissan planning, design, engineering and manufacturing teams contributing from Tennessee, California, Michigan, Arizona and Mississippi

Though winter officially doesn't start until December 21, the 2018 Nissan TITAN XD full-size pickup will be ready for the worst the season can throw at it with the arrival of a new Snow Plow Prep Package. The package, which includes high-capacity, heavy-duty front springs, will be available this fall for use with a range of commercial and personal snow plows from five leading snow plow manufacturers: Boss, Fisher, Meyer, SnowEx and Western.

The Snow Plow Prep Package replaces the stock front springs with a higher capacity design, which increases front gross axle weight rating (GAWR) capacity by 575 pounds (from 4,325 pounds to 4,900 pounds). This allows fitment of snowplows up to 786 pounds (TITAN XD Gas Crew Cab S grade).

The Snow Plow Prep Package is available on all three TITAN XD Gas body configurations with the V8 gas engine -- Single Cab, King Cab and Crew Cab -- and on S and SV grade levels. The heavier duty springs were also offered on 2017 TITAN XD models (as the Heavy Duty GAWR Package), making vehicles equipped with that package also snow plow-capable.

"Following recent years with greater than average snowfall, experts are predicting a wild winter season again this year, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for individual and fleet snow plow business operators," said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. "Get your new TITAN XD ready this fall… and let it snow!"

The Nissan TITAN XD is ideal for commercial use such as snow plow duties, staking out a unique position in the segment between traditional heavy-duty and light-duty entries. It offers the effortless towing and hauling of the larger, more expensive heavy-duty trucks, yet has the fuel-efficiency, affordability and creature comforts of a half-ton pickup.

Nissan TITAN XD models are built on a unique frame and chassis to handle the demands of commercial use, including a fully boxed, full-length ladder frame with added stiffness, vertical and lateral bending, and torsional rigidity versus TITAN half-ton models.

To maximize stability, handling and ride comfort, TITAN XD uses a heavy-duty, highly stable suspension design. The front suspension, a double-wishbone design with stabilizer bar, is reinforced and tuned for hard use, and the stout rear axle utilizes hefty leaf springs and leaf bushings, along with twin-tube shock absorbers.

The TITAN XD's 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine, which is cast, forged and assembled at Nissan's Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee, is rated at 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. TITAN XD is also available with a powerful Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel powerplant. The 2018 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD are assembled in Canton, Miss.

"When the roads are covered with snow and ice and you're out clearing a parking lot in the dead of night, you better have confidence in the truck behind the plow," said Hayes. "We're proud to say that the TITAN XD is built as tough as the hard-working people taking on the job of keeping Mother Nature at bay."

TITAN XD commercial buyers also qualify for a $500 Nissan Upfit Allowance1, to help defer the cost of the snow plow equipment.

Every 2018 TITAN and TITAN XD is covered by America's Best Truck Warranty2, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

For more information on the complete lineup of Nissan sedans, sports cars, truck, crossovers and SUVs, please visit nissannews.com.

1 Owner receives a commercial upfit package designed, manufactured, tested and installed by an independent upfit supplier. All participating upfit suppliers must be National Truck Equipment Association members. Parts supplied by upfit suppliers and any damage or failures caused by installation or use of upfit parts are not covered by the Nissan New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Owner should review the upfit supplier's warranty. Nissan is not responsible for the safety or quality of the parts or modifications made by the upfit supplier. The Nissan Commercial Incentive Program is only available to valid business entities. Program not available to retail consumers. Certain model restrictions apply. See dealer for complete details and restrictions.

2 Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward's in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation v. 2018 TITAN and TITAN XD. Nissan's New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of printing.

