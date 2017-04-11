"2020 Women on Boards" Recognizes Concurrent Technologies Corporation as a Winning Company for the Second Time

JOHNSTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The national "2020 Women on Boards" campaign has recognized Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) as a 2016 Winning Company. The 2020 Women on Boards organization is a nonprofit 10-year campaign focused on increasing the number of women who serve on corporate boards to at least 20 percent by the year 2020.

This is the second year that 2020 Women on Boards has named CTC a Winning Company for its commitment to board diversity. CTC's Board of Directors includes long-standing members Margaret DiVirgilio and E. Jeanne Gleason. DiVirgilio is also a member of the company's Senior Executive Leadership Team, where she serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. She also serves on the boards of the National Contract Management Association, the National Defense Industrial Association, and Seton Hill University. Gleason is the Chair of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and has been influential in many arts, healthcare, and educational organizations.

"CTC is honored to be recognized as a Winning 'W' Company that understands that good corporate decision-making requires the ability to hear and consider different points of view from people with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for the invaluable contributions made by our female board members and colleagues throughout the company."

2020 Women on Boards lists 704 Winning Companies, i.e. companies that include 20 percent of women on their boards, in its Gender Diversity Directory database of 1745 Fortune 1000 companies. Now seven years into the 10-year campaign, the organization says the goal is within reach, as 19.7% of board seats in those companies are now held by women compared to 14.6 percent in 2011, the first year of reporting.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients' core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.