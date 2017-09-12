20th International Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Conference Brings Together Survivors, Caregivers, and Expert Speakers in Baltimore, October 6-8

Organized by ThyCa, the Conference Features More Than 100 Sessions Designed to Help, Inspire and Support Those Impacted by Thyroid Cancer -- Registration Is Open

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association, Inc., has secured an impressive lineup of more than 50 expert speakers for the 20th International Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Conference, taking place October 6 - 8, 2017, at the Doubletree by Hilton Baltimore-BWI Airport, 890 Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland.

This unique educational and supportive conference will feature presentations on the latest medical research and advances in thyroid cancer care for all types of thyroid cancer, Ask-a-Doctor sessions, specialists in insurance and coping skills, and survivor-caregiver roundtables. Each year, attendees join from around the world for this event designed to create learning and support opportunities for patients, families, friends, and caregivers.

"Thyroid cancer affects people of all ages, and as research and standards of care advance, our conference continues to grow in importance as a crucial resource for support and education," said Gary Bloom, ThyCa Executive Director and Conference Coordinator. "We invite all survivors affected by the disease, people being tested for possible thyroid cancer, loved ones, and anyone interested in learning about thyroid cancer to attend, meet one another, share stories and learn from the impressive lineup of health care experts in attendance."

Among the presenters, experts in the area of thyroid cancer are coming from the following leading medical centers:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Clayman Thyroid Cancer Center

Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Duke University Medical Center

Hospital Pablo Toblon Uribe and Clinica Las Americas, Colombia

Jacobi Medical Center

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center

Mayo Clinic

Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Moffitt Cancer Center

National Institutes of Health

North Shore University Hospital

The Ohio State University College of Medicine

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

The conference is for anyone interested in any type of thyroid cancer. Attendees, including walk-ins, are welcome to come for one, two or all three days. The cost is $50, and scholarships are available upon request to cover the registration fee.

For more details about the Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Conference and the free year-round support services and education offered by ThyCa, visit the ThyCa website (www.thyca.org), email ThyCa at conference@thyca.org or thyca@thyca.org, or call ThyCa at (877) 588-7904.

About ThyCa

ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization of thyroid cancer survivors, family members, and health care professionals. The organization is dedicated to support, education, and communication for thyroid cancer survivors, their families and friends. ThyCa also sponsors Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, year-round awareness activities, and thyroid cancer research fundraising and research grants. For more information, visit our website (www.thyca.org) or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ThyCaInc/) or Twitter(@ThyCaInc).