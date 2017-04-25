21sportsgroup is setting up a new distribution centre in Ketsch, Germany

Over 30,000 square metres of warehouse space, state-of-the-art logistics technology and easy access to transportation will facilitate the multi-channel sporting goods retailer's continued European growth, starting in 2018

MANNHEIM, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - 21sportsgroup, a multi-channel sporting goods retailer with a proven track record all across Europe, has chosen Ketsch, Germany, as the location for their future distribution centre and, starting in 2018, will pool their logistics efforts on an area of over 30,000 square metres of warehouse space. With state-of-the-art technology, a fulfilment capacity of more than 17 million packages and easy access to shipping provider DHL, the new distribution centre represents an important foundation for the group's (21run, Planet Sports, Vaola) continued evolution into the leading European sports platform. Not only does 21sportsgroup invest in surface area and technology; the group will also create hundreds of new jobs in the Rhine-Neckar region at the same time.

Groundbreaking for this ambitious project will take place in July 2017. Project developer Panattoni Europe is going to hand over the logistics facility to 21sportsgroup as early as the spring of 2018. Furthermore, the structure is also going to include over 2,400 square metres of office space. A future expansion option to an additional 10,000 square metres of storage and warehousing space -- in a fourth warehouse -- highlights the long-term viability of the sporting goods retailer's decision to locate to Ketsch; a decision from which the company's European customers are also set to benefit, thanks to even better services and even shorter delivery times.

Online and across currently 14 flagship stores, 21sportsgroup offers a wide range of products in the categories of running, cycling, triathlon, action sports, streetwear, outdoor, football/soccer apparel as well as gear/equipment. Another sales channel is the company's own Clubsale shopping club. The sports platform has a strong presence throughout Europe, with a particular focus on growth in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Benelux countries, Italy and Spain.

Michael Burk, Chief Executive Officer at 21sportsgroup, explains: "Choosing Ketsch as the location for our new logistics centre highlights not only our long-term commitment in the Rhine-Neckar region but also boosts our European business. These future logistical capacities will help us grow our sales to over 500 million euros."

Dr. Henner Schwarz, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at 21sportsgroup, adds: "In the end, the extremely constructive collaboration with Panattoni Europe as well as with the state and the municipality made it easy for us to decide on Ketsch. The location is perfect for incrementally pooling our logistical activities which are still decentralised at this time, thereby allowing us to offer customers an even more exciting range of goods as well as additional services that go above and beyond our group's brands."

www.21sportsgroup.com