21st Annual UCLA Extension Restaurant Industry Conference Explores Fate of Hospitality

After stagnant traffic last year, many restaurateurs are eager to fight against predictions that 2017 will be more of the same. Tactics on catering to a changing customer base concerned with fresh, less-processed food conveniently available with a click of a button, and served with loyalty rewards on the side, are just some of the topics industry leaders will discuss at the 21st Annual UCLA Extension Restaurant Industry Conference on May 3, 2017.

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - An estimated 300 restaurant industry leaders and decision makers are coming together for the 21st Annual UCLA Extension Restaurant Industry Conference on May 3, 2017. The event will be held at UCLA Covel Commons on the UCLA Campus from 7:30am to 7pm.

This year's keynote speaker is Greg Dollarhyde, executive chairman of Zoes Kitchen. Jimmy John Liautaud, founder of Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, is set to receive the annual innovation award. This year's theme is "Exploring the Creative, Environmental, and Social Concerns Behind Food." Anna M. Graves, Partner at Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, and Co-leader of Pillsbury's Restaurant, Food & Beverage Industry Group, serves as Conference Chair.

"The conference at UCLA covers the art and science of the restaurant industry. Guest speakers cover emerging concepts, technology, food trends, and other important issues -- local to global, with delivery and licensing as this year's hot topics," says Roger Torneden, Director, Business, Management, and Legal Programs at UCLA Extension.

"We have brought together insiders who offer strategic insights and forecast what's next for the restaurant industry based on big data, technology, food and economic trends. You can find restaurant professionals in finance, marketing, and business development at our annual event, together with culinary visionaries and industry veterans."

The restaurant industry in America is estimated to reach $799 billion this year, according to the National Restaurant Association. Based on data from the World Bank, that's higher than the gross domestic product of all but 16 of the world's countries. World leaders will tackle the state of the industry through a series of talks and panels.

According to a study by TDnK2, California was the best region for restaurants in 2016 despite drops in traffic. With one-third of California's restaurants located in Los Angeles County, UCLA Extension strives to empower the local community by hosting this annual event through its Business, Management, and Legal Programs. Just one of the ways UCLA Extension fosters local economic growth and engages the power of education to transform lives, businesses, and communities worldwide.

Registration to this year's event is open, and the conference fee is $495.00. For more information, please contact Freda Bush at fbush@uclaextension.edu, or call 310-206-1555.

