The 24th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York Opens Sunday at the Javits Center

SOURCE: International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of NY
March 01, 2017 11:04 ET
See Celebrity Chefs, Thousands of New Products, and More as the Industry Convenes
See Celebrity Chefs, Thousands of New Products, and More as the Industry Convenes
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - The 24th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will open on Sunday, March 5 at the Javits Center in New York and run through Tuesday, March 7. Over 17,500 restaurant and foodservice industry professionals will gather to see and sample thousands of products, services, and equipment from more than 550 leading vendors, and participate in 40+ educational programs and many special events. The event is sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association and managed and produced by Urban Expositions. Highlights include:
For more information, visit the official Show website at www.internationalrestaurantny.com.
For more information, contact:Amy Riemer
Media Relations
978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell) Email Contact
The on-site Press room will be located in room 1B04 at the Javits Convention Center
For more information, contact:Amy Riemer
Media Relations
978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell) Email Contact
The on-site Press room will be located in room 1B04 at the Javits Convention Center
See all RSS Newsfeeds