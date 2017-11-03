$28.8-Million to Lower Hospital Costs, Reduce Water Use in Oil Industry Operations, and Address Greenhouse Gas Emissions

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 3, 2017) - The Kaye Edmonton Clinic and the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will be test sites for a project looking to improve the efficiency of large commercial buildings, reducing GHG emissions and energy costs. This is just one of 11 projects focused on innovative clean energy and water technologies receiving $28.8-million in joint federal and provincial support.

For the first time, Alberta Innovates (AI) and Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) are combining efforts with Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to fund technology from small and medium enterprises that enhances environmental stewardship and supports economic development in Alberta. The 11 projects are expected to create 300 new jobs.

"By providing a single window to access funding, Alberta and Canada are leveraging resources to stimulate investment and advance GHG-reducing technologies," said ERA CEO, Steve MacDonald. "By accelerating innovation, ERA is helping Alberta be successful both economically and environmentally in a lower carbon future."

"This joint funding opportunity demonstrates how by working together, our innovation ecosystem can provide all of the supports needed to move ideas into market solutions," said Alberta Innovates CEO, Laura Kilcrease.

For this opportunity, ERA and SDTC will fund up to 66.7 per cent of a projects' eligible expenses. This is more than an applicant could get by applying for funds from either organization individually. ERA and SDTC are committing up to $22.6 million to four projects. The projects have a total combined value of more than $39 million. The technologies support energy efficiency and conservation, new and better uses of carbon dioxide, methane reduction and cleaner energy production and usage.

There is potential for these technologies to reduce cumulative market GHG emissions by more than 300,000 tonnes by 2030. That amount is roughly equivalent to reductions achieved by switching more than 10 million incandescent bulbs in households to LEDs or bringing 76 wind turbines online.

Projects include:

Testing technology to improve the efficiency of large commercial buildings

Low energy water treatment for steam assisted heavy oil recovery

Demonstration of the Near Zero Emission well control system

Commercialization of a heating technology with potential to reduce oil sands production costs, GHG emissions and water use.

In addition, AI and SDTC are providing $6.2 million to seven companies developing and demonstrating new and innovative water technologies, with a maximum of $1 million per project. Funding will accelerate commercialization of water-related technologies that benefit Alberta and Canada. Projects are focused on water treatment for municipalities, hydraulic fracturing and oil sands operations.

Over 175 submissions from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were received through two separate competitions, ranging from prototype development, field pilots and commercial scale demonstration projects. The companies selected for support are from across Canada, but all technologies are being tested in Alberta. Projects are required to secure a minimum of one-third of the total funding for any project from non-government sources.

These two joint-funding programs invited submissions from organizations incorporated and operating in Canada with less than 500 employees and less than $50 million in annual gross revenue. Each funding process offered applicants a streamlined, harmonized model with one window of access to two pools of money.

The funds available are more than applicants could get through the organizations individually. This is the first time the organizations have worked together to allow companies to access funding through a single application process.

ABOUT EMISSIONS REDUCTION ALBERTA (ERA):

ERA works with industry, government and the innovation community to invest in and advance the solutions Alberta needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build a stronger, more diversified economy. To date, ERA has committed to more than $327 million in funding to over 120 projects with a total value of over $2 billion.

ABOUT ALBERTA INNOVATES (AI):

Alberta Innovates delivers 21st century solutions to the most compelling challenges we are facing as Albertans. Building on our province's strengths in environment, energy, health, food, fibre and emerging technology sectors, we are working with our partners to diversify Alberta's economy, improve our environmental performance and enhance our well-being.

Project descriptions are available here: http://eralberta.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/SDTC-ERA-AI-Backgrounder.pdf