2nd Annual Sturgeon Spectacular to Feature New Events

FOND DU LAC, WI--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - What grew from a wish to celebrate the sport of sturgeon spearing with family and visitors to Fond du Lac and the Lake Winnebago region, has grown bigger and better in year two -- the 2nd Annual Sturgeon Spectacular, A Celebration of Winter and Really Big Fish -- February 10-12, 2017.

The family-friendly Sturgeon Spectacular event will take place on and off Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac, WI and throughout the area. Exciting new activities for 2017 include:

"Guys On Ice" (On Ice) -- three performances of the hilarious Broadway-style musical about ice fishing, will be performed for the first time EVER ON ICE -- inside a heated tent, near the Pavilion in Lakeside Park. The show stars Doug Macheski and Fond du Lac native Steve Koehler. Presented by Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts (THELMA).

-- three performances of the hilarious Broadway-style musical about ice fishing, will be performed for the first time EVER -- inside a heated tent, near the Pavilion in Lakeside Park. The show stars Doug Macheski and Fond du Lac native Steve Koehler. Presented by Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts (THELMA). 2017 Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Competition -- first-time event in Fond du Lac. Eight teams will compete throughout the weekend, carving blocks of snow into sturgeon and winter activity themed creations, to advance to the US National competition in 2018.

-- first-time event in Fond du Lac. Eight teams will compete throughout the weekend, carving blocks of snow into sturgeon and winter activity themed creations, to advance to the US National competition in 2018. Public Ice-Skating -- Lakeside Park -- Complete with seasonal lighting, music, and concessions. Skate rentals available.

-- Lakeside Park -- Complete with seasonal lighting, music, and concessions. Skate rentals available. Kick-off Party -- Friday-5-8PM music by Copper Box, food, fun at THELMA, followed by " Kiss The Sturgeon " and NEW After-Party at Lakeside Park Pavilion, with music by Sonic Circus.

-- Friday-5-8PM music by Copper Box, food, fun at THELMA, followed by " " and at Lakeside Park Pavilion, with music by Sonic Circus. Children's Museum activities -- Saturday-- Shantytown sleepover, kids ages 8-12.

-- Saturday-- Shantytown sleepover, kids ages 8-12. Historic Galloway Village -- Sunday-11AM-4PM -- morning ecumenical church service followed by author Kathleen Schmitt Kline and stories about the sturgeon. Clydesdale carriage rides, historic ice fishing displays and more.

-- Sunday-11AM-4PM -- morning ecumenical church service followed by author Kathleen Schmitt Kline and stories about the sturgeon. Clydesdale carriage rides, historic ice fishing displays and more. The Maniac of Magic -- Ziggy's Bar -- Friday-9PM -- part of the grassroots comedy series by Nathan Allen, as seen on "America's Got Talent."

-- Ziggy's Bar -- Friday-9PM -- part of the grassroots comedy series by Nathan Allen, as seen on "America's Got Talent." Long Distance Kiteboard Race -- Saturday, February 11 -- The Sturgeon Stampede will host the Midwest's best kiteboarders in a long distance snowkiting race.

-- Saturday, February 11 -- The Sturgeon Stampede will host the Midwest's best kiteboarders in a long distance snowkiting race. Adopt A Sturgeon -- The Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau (FAVB) has teamed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to offer a program where each person adopting a sturgeon will get a certificate with a tag number of the sturgeon that is registered and released.

In addition, returning activities on the ice for the Sturgeon Spectacular feature music, food, fireworks, and much more, including:

The 28 th Annual Sturgeon Stampede featuring ice-kiting, ice bowling and more -- Friday through Sunday

featuring ice-kiting, ice bowling and more -- Friday through Sunday Largest Bonfire On Ice -- Saturday evening

-- Saturday evening Crowning of the Sturgeon Queen -- Saturday evening

-- Saturday evening Fireworks -- Saturday evening

Off the ice, Sturgeon Spectacular activities include:

8 th Annual Chili Crawl -- Saturday 11AM-2PM -- Downtown District

-- Saturday 11AM-2PM -- Downtown District Window Painting -- downtown businesses -- throughout the weekend

-- downtown businesses -- throughout the weekend "Spear The Fatty" Fat Tire Bike Race -- Saturday morning -- registration at 10AM, sponsored by Wheel & Sprocket.

-- Saturday morning -- registration at 10AM, sponsored by Wheel & Sprocket. Build a Snowman -- Downtown District

For a complete listing and details of activities: log onto FDL.com/SS

"Fond du Lac is known world-wide for its sturgeon spearing season, and as we embark on our second Sturgeon Spectacular celebration, we have put together an exciting line up of activities, both on and off the ice, indoors and outdoors, as well as throughout the community, to celebrate all things Sturgeon," said Craig Molitor, President and CEO of the Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau.

The 2017 Sturgeon Spectacular weekend will feature restaurant and retail specials and hotel packages for visitors and local families who want to enjoy a "staycation." A schedule of events, hotel packages and specials can be found on the Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau website -- FDL.com/SS.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128971/Images/SS_photo_1-bd6b7b1f0b83a898888f1474db6ab10e.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvXhyyZ6g1A