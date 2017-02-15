2nd Watch Earns Spot on CRN 2017 MSP500 List

This is the third time CRN has honored 2nd Watch in the past year

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - 2nd Watch, the managed public cloud company, announces that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 2nd Watch to the 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The distinction is the third CRN recognition for 2nd Watch, an original AWS Premier Consulting Partner, in the past year, including the 2016 Next-Gen 250 and the 2016 Emerging Vendors.

The MSP500 is CRN's annual list recognizing the top managed service providers in North America. The list is comprised of three groups: the Elite 150, enterprise-focused resellers with a significant managed service offering; the Pioneer 250, for providers with a business model heavily weighted toward managed services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing providers and resellers offering a significant managed security practice.

2nd Watch is an expert in AWS cloud computing, having earned AWS Competencies in Financial Services, Migration, DevOps, Big Data, Marketing and Commerce, Life Sciences and SharePoint. The firm is also recognized as an AWS Managed Service Partner, with customers including Crate & Barrel, Condé Nast, Coca-Cola and Yamaha. In 2016, 2nd Watch was ranked 92nd on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

"Increasingly, enterprise customers are looking for MSPs with deep cloud expertise, given the opportunities for economies of scale and rapid innovation," says Jeff Aden, EVP of Marketing & Strategic Business Development & Co-Founder at 2nd Watch. "We are honored to be among this list of top MSPs, and we'll continue to focus on helping large companies move to the cloud and optimize their results and reduce risks once there."

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Partner providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company's subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the public cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of partner which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 100,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.