2nd Watch Honored by CRN with Placement on 2017 Tech Elite 250 List

The list recognizes solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - 2nd Watch has been named to the CRN 2017 Tech Elite 250 list, which honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size. Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

This is the second CRN recognition this year for 2nd Watch, an original AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and the fifth since the start of last year. In January 2017, CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, included 2nd Watch on its 2017 MSP500 list. 2nd Watch has earned AWS Competences in Financial Services, Migration, DevOps, Big Data, Marketing and Commerce, Life Sciences and SharePoint.

2nd Watch also recently achieved AWS Service Delivery Partner status for four AWS service offerings, including Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, AWS CloudFront and AWS Database Migration Service. In 2015, 2nd Watch became the first cloud-native managed service provider to earn SOC2 compliance. The firm, which plans to open an East Coast Managed Cloud Services Center in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2017, has helped some of the world's biggest brands use AWS, including Crate & Barrel, Condé Nast, Coca-Cola North America, Lenovo, Motorola and Yamaha.

To compile its annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations -- which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support -- are then selected for inclusion on the list.

"We are once again grateful to have been recognized by CRN and The Channel Company," says Jeff Aden, EVP of Marketing & Strategic Business Development & Co-Founder at 2nd Watch. "It's due to our expertise in public cloud and AWS specifically that we've been able to achieve these honors. We look forward to continued success helping companies adopt these technologies in order to scale their businesses while reducing costs."

"This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers," says Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. "They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation -- the CRN Tech Elite 250."

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Partner providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company's subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the public cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of partner which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.