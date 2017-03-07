2nd Watch Recognized by Industry Analyst Firm as a Leader in the Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers Market

An original AWS Premier Consulting Partner, 2nd Watch doubled its revenues in 2016, and added or expanded business with enterprises moving applications and workloads to the cloud

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - 2nd Watch has been recognized by Gartner in its first-ever Magic Quadrant on public cloud infrastructure managed service providers. In the report, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide (February 2017), Gartner positioned 2nd Watch in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Founded in 2010, 2nd Watch was among the first audited AWS Managed Service Provider Partners. The firm has helped some of the world's biggest brands use AWS, including Crate & Barrel, Condé Nast, Coca-Cola North America, Lenovo, Motorola, SCOR and Yamaha, while earning AWS Competencies in Financial Services, Enterprise Migration, DevOps, Big Data, Marketing and Commerce, Life Sciences and SharePoint. 2nd Watch was also the first cloud-native managed service provider to earn SOC2 compliance. The firm is opening an East Coast Managed Cloud Services Center in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2017.

"For us, being recognized as a Leader for our ability to execute in the Gartner Magic Quadrant on public cloud infrastructure managed service providers is a great milestone for our company," says Jeff Aden, EVP of Marketing & Strategic Business Development & Co-Founder at 2nd Watch. "2016 was an incredibly strong year for 2nd Watch, and we are well-positioned to continue our growth and success in 2017."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Partner providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company's subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the public cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of partner which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.