2XU and Life Time Launch Multi-Year Partnership to Enhance Member Performance

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - 2XU, the proven leader in sports performance apparel, today announces its partnership with Life Time®, the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand. The partnership names 2XU as the official compression apparel brand of Life Time, delivering performance apparel to their members, staff and trainers in-club and online.

For more than 25 years, Life Time has provided best-in-class programming and services to help its members achieve their health and wellness goals. Similarly, 2XU's performance apparel is designed to multiply human performance. Their signature graduated compression boasts benefits before, during and after workouts by improving bloodflow, reducing muscle soreness and accelerating recovery. Combining the best of both worlds, this partnership allows Life Time and 2XU to educate consumers on the widespread benefits of compression.

"We're proud to be partnering with a high-end performance apparel brand like 2XU, which enables us to both outfit our Team Members, and educate our members on the important role compression-wear and appropriate apparel brings to their training regiment," says Kimo Seymour, Senior Vice President, Athlinks and Life Time Media.

Throughout the course of the partnership, 2XU also will sponsor more than 25 annual running and triathlon events for Life Time.

"2XU has always been known as a leader in developing performance apparel for the running and triathlon competitor. We are now excited to educate the broader training market on the benefits of our graduated compression for all activities found in Life Time's athletic resorts," says Pamela Levine, the 2XU North American President. "The Life Time brand provides the same premium quality and experience we expect from our products and we are tremendously excited to partner with Life Time to serve their members' needs and improve their quality of life."

For more information, visit: http://www.2xu.com/us and https://www.lifetime.life/.

About 2XU:

2XU, founded in 2005, is a premium sports apparel brand driven to advance human performance through the development of world-leading compression garments. 2XU is at the forefront of the global sports compression wear market and is considered the most advanced sportswear brand in the world. 2XU garments employ intelligent physiological design, cutting-edge performance fabrics and construction that are designed and tested in consultation with sports scientists and industry experts. Present in 71 countries around the world, 2XU has graced the bodies of multiple world champion athletes and has formed powerful alliances and partnerships across numerous sports world-wide including triathlon, running, cycling, swimming, basketball, football, baseball, soccer and hockey.

About Life Time® -- Health Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 128 destinations in 36 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompasses the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.