3 Genuine Canadian Destinations, 3 Unique City Experiences -- Will Your Magazine Moment Win

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Share a magazine moment for a chance to win! When do you most enjoy reading your favourite magazine? Do you relax at the end of the day with The Walrus? Are you commuting with Style at Home to get new ideas? Is Brick your best-loved beach read? Do you lose yourself in Canadian magazines?

Magazines Canada launches its second Magazine Moment Genuine Canadian Getaway contest inviting Canadians to celebrate Canadian magazine experiences for a chance to win one of three experiential grand prize travel packages and one of five secondary prizes.

Magazines Canada, Roots Canada and Fairmont Hotels have teamed up to celebrate our nation's 150th with the diversity of Canadian magazines. Three grand prize winners will be awarded a package that includes three-nights accommodation for two, local experiences in their chosen city and travel allowance -- plus a gift card from Roots Canada.

With three grand prizes each valued at up to $4,700, entrants could win a getaway package that fits their magazine personality. Find thrills in Québec City with a guided bike tour, zip lining and a gourmet tasting dinner. Expand your mind in Calgary with theatre, city sights and science, or get in touch with your inner style star in Toronto with a guided magazine tour and a customized perfume session.

Prizing support is provided by Theatre Calgary, TELUS Spark, Round the Block Tours, FASHION Magazine, Province Apothecary, Champlain Restaurant, Cyclo Services, Canyon Sainte-Anne and Projet Vertical.

Each grand prize includes Fairmont Hotel accommodations, $1,500 travel spending money and a $500 Roots Canada gift card.

Based on the Canadian Magazine Mashup series of promotional videos, the Magazine Moment campaign speaks to the diversity and range of Canadian titles and the unique experiences that arise from that diversity. The three short, humorous videos invite Canadians to lose themselves in a Canadian magazine and discover just how much can happen when you dive into those pages.

"We wanted to create something that shows how much there is to discover at a Canadian magazine stand -- there really is something there for everyone," says Matthew Holmes, Magazines Canada CEO. "Canadian Magazine Mashups showcase how our stories captivate and arrest us -- take us to another place, and then bring us right back home," agrees Annie Gabrielian of St. Joseph Media.

Almost 3 out of 4 Canadians read magazines regularly, spending an average of 49 minutes per issue. In the words of one reader, Canadian magazines "let me get lost for a while, become inspired and gain a wealth of knowledge."

To enter the contest, visit CanadasMagazineStore.ca/contest

To find out more about the campaign, visit MagazinesCanada.ca/program/circulation-marketing

To watch the video, access the store locator and magazine personality quiz, visit CanadasMagazineStore.ca/video

Magazines Canada partnered with K9 Strategy+Design and a team of Ontario filmmakers to develop the Canadian Magazine Mashup video series and creative.

The Canadian Magazine Moment campaign is made possible with the generous support of the Ontario Media Development Corporation, and the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) of the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The campaign is supported by over 100 Canadian magazines -- including Maclean's, Canadian Living, Canadian Geographic and Cottage Life -- through print, online promotion and social media. It includes retail promotions across Canada at Chapters, Gateway Newstands, Indigo, Presse Commerce, and independent retailers.

About Magazines Canada

Magazines Canada is the national association representing the majority of Canadian-owned, Canadian-content consumer, cultural, specialty, professional and business magazines. French and English member titles cover a wide range of interests across multiple platforms including arts and culture, business and professional, lifestyle and food, news and politics, sports and leisure, women and youth. The association focuses on government affairs, professional development, coordinating national awards programs and marketing campaigns, and delivering services that meet the needs of the magazine industry. Visit magazinescanada.ca.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/ZZaTOZFl6tg