30 Minutes to Mealtime

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - (Family Features) Variety certainly is the spice of life, but after a long day, it's easy to get stuck in a mealtime rut and turn to the same dishes each week. With fast-paced lifestyles, many families are left with little time to come up with new, creative meals.

However, with freshly seasoned ingredients like Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork, a delicious, healthy and hassle-free meal can be made in 30 minutes or less. These 100 percent fresh pork products are slow-marinated in delicious seasonings like Roasted Garlic & Herb and Applewood Smoked Bacon, and can be grilled, roasted, sauteed or slow-cooked for a fast mealtime solution any night of the week.

Take an extra step to simplify dinner with an easy slow-cooker recipe such as this Cheesy Pork and Enchilada Stew, or try Pork Chops Smothered in Onions and Mushrooms for a quick, savory supper. With effortless recipes like these, you'll always have an answer to the age-old question "what's for dinner?"

For more recipe ideas, and to see what you can do with 30 minutes, visit SmithfieldRealFlavorRealFast.com.

Cheesy Pork Enchilada Stew Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 4-5 hours Servings: 8 1 package Smithfield Boneless Pork Shoulder Seasoned Carnitas 1/2 cup corn flour hot sauce 2 cans (10 ounces each) red enchilada sauce 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chiles 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic fresh cilantro 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained 1 cup no-salt-added chicken stock 1/2 large red onion, diced sour cream 4 ounces cream cheese 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Place carnitas in 5-quart slow cooker. Add corn flour and toss to coat meat.

Add all remaining ingredients except cream cheese and shredded cheddar. Cover and cook on high 4-5 hours (low 7-9 hours).

Break meat apart with spoon. Add cheeses and stir until melted.

Tip: Leftover stew can be made into dip. Heat 6 cups stew; add 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese and 4 ounces cream cheese; stir until melted. Serve with tortilla chips.

Pork Chops Smothered in Onions and Mushrooms Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 35 minutes Servings: 5 6 slices Smithfield Hickory Smoked Bacon, cut into 1-inch slices 1 Smithfield Garlic & Herb Marinated Fresh Pork Sirloin Roast, cut into five 1-inch chops 2 tablespoons butter 1 large sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1 cup no-salt-added chicken stock 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 1 teaspoon minced garlic

In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until browned and crisp. Carefully remove bacon and drain on paper towels.

Brown pork chops in bacon grease over medium-high heat, about 2 minutes per side; remove chops from skillet.

Add butter to bacon grease in skillet; saute onions, mushrooms, salt and pepper until onions have browned and are tender. Stir in stock, vinegar and garlic; cook and stir until reduced by half.

Add browned chops and cooked bacon to skillet. Cover and simmer until internal temperature of meat reaches 150 F, turning once, about 10 minutes.

