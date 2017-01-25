32 Tech Products and Services Recognized in InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Awards

Highlighting the best AI, application development, cloud, data center & security tools for IT professionals and business

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - InfoWorld -- the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve -- has announced the winners of its 2017 Technology of the Year Awards. These leading technology products and services, awarded by InfoWorld editors and reviewers, represent the best and most innovative products and services for IT professionals and the users and businesses they serve. (Click to Tweet)

The 32 winners span technology categories including application development, large-scale databases, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, deep learning, cloud computing, containers and microservices, data center orchestration, distributed compute clusters, enterprise search and analytics, network security, endpoint security, and application security. Twenty-one organizations, including hardware and software vendors, cloud providers, and open source projects, are represented, with Amazon Web Services, the Apache Software Foundation, Google, Facebook, HashiCorp, and Microsoft each winning recognition in multiple categories.

"Where does innovation come from? These days, it comes from open source and the cloud," said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. "These twin engines of innovation are producing the technologies and tools that are reinventing the ways we do businesses. You can read all about these game changers in the 2017 Technology of the Year Awards."

InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award Winners:

Amazon Alexa

Amazon EC2 P2 instances

AWS Server Migration Service

AWS Shield

Apache Spark

Apache Spot

Confluent Platform

Cymmetria MazeRunner

Dashlane

Databricks

DeepSQL

Docker

Elastic Stack

Google Cloud Bigtable

GraphQL

HashiCorp Consul

HashiCorp Vault

Kubernetes

Let's Encrypt

Lucidworks Fusion

MapR-FS

MongoDB Atlas

Microsoft Visual Studio Code

Microsoft Windows 10 Anniversary Update

Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Nano Server

Nvidia CUDA

OSquery

React Native

Redis

Rust

SourceClear

TensorFlow

"These forward-thinking tech leaders are providing the tools and services enterprises need to accomplish their goals and continue business growth in a time when needs are constantly changing," said Brian Glynn, chief revenue officer of IDG Enterprise. "We are excited to announce these 32 winners and showcase their influence in technology."

About InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

Selected by InfoWorld Test Center editors and reviewers, the annual awards identify the best and most innovative products on the IT landscape. Winners are drawn from all of the products tested by InfoWorld throughout the past year, with the final selections made by InfoWorld's Test Center staff. All products reviewed by the Test Center are eligible to be considered for a Technology of the Year award.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers "ahead of the technology curve." The InfoWorld Expert Contributor Network provides a unique perspective in the market; our editors provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld's Web site (InfoWorld.com) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at www.idgenterprise.com.

About IDG

IDG connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. IDG is the world's largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients' success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers' global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*

