3.5 Million Laparoscopic Procedures Performed in the US Across 12 Procedure Types According to iData Procedure Tracker

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), a leading international market research and consulting firm, has published results from its Laparoscopy Procedure Tracker service that quantifies over 7000 primary and secondary procedure codes across the United States. Research has shown that nephrectomy procedures, hernia repair, sleeve gastrectomy, and female sterilization have the highest growth rates compared to any other laparoscopic procedures in recent years. The most commonly performed laparoscopic procedure is the cholecystectomy, which represented a large portion of all laparoscopic procedures performed in the United States. The three States that have the highest number of laparoscopic procedures performed are California, Texas and Florida.

"The number of laparoscopic procedures has been growing consistently, fueled by the introduction of innovative devices that will make laparoscopic procedures more efficient and improve clinical results," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "The number of laparoscopic procedures performed is expected to reach almost 4 million by 2021."

iData Research Procedure Tracker Key Features Include:

Defined procedures based on Medical Claim information, hospital discharge data and iData's procedure research

Procedure data by HCPCS, or ICD-9, ICD-10 Codes

Procedure numbers across the entire United States

Over 7000 procedures classified into 18 therapeutic areas including cardiology, anesthesiology, orthopedics, urology, endoscopy and more

Data covers four medical settings including hospital inpatient and outpatient, doctor's office and ambulatory centers

Data can be segmented by physician specialty, including specialized surgeons, nurses and general practitioners

Procedures are further segmented by year

As the market for closure devices increases with the number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures performed, revenue generated by this segment will continue to grow. Covidien, Ethicon, Karl Storz and other notable companies are influential sources that impact the choice of medical intervention for alternative laparoscopic procedures, including hand-assisted laparoscopic procedures and obesity intervention. Companies often devote resources to offer surgeon training at a low cost with the purchase of an advertised product. When training is readily available, surgeons are more likely to take on new technology with expected improved patient outcomes. As a result, procedures are increasingly being performed laparoscopically and in outpatient settings.

About Procedure Tracker

Procedure volumes available from iData's Procedure Tracker service, which allows clients to define and analyze custom procedure data segmented by state, region, hospital, surgery center and physician. A customizable dashboard sorts procedure data for further analysis and research.

About iData Research

iData Research (www.idataresearch.com) iData Research is an international market research and consulting firm dedicated to providing the best in business intelligence for the medical device, dental and pharmaceutical industries. Our combination of specialized focus, market expertise and experience has resulted in a deep understanding of the medical device industry. iData empowers our clients to achieve success through making intelligent data-driven decisions. To build unique products, provide solutions through data, make intelligence actionable, propel success, earn the trust of clients, inspire innovation and impact the world.