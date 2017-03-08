37 agencies purchase Spillman, 171 expand systems in Q4 of 2016

Customers choose software for data sharing and integration

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Thirty-seven public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies, a Motorola Solutions Company, for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2016, joining more than 1,800 public safety and private security agencies of all sizes across the country already using Spillman products. In addition to these new agencies, 171 existing customers expanded their Spillman Flex systems by purchasing additional software modules.

Nye County Sheriff's Office of Nevada purchased many of the Spillman Flex Mobile modules to add to their software suite. The county also added the fire department and emergency services to the new Mobile system, allowing all officers and first responders to access critical information and alerts from their vehicles. With greater access to critical information, the county can enjoy more internal visibility and data sharing capabilities than ever before.

In North Carolina, Wayne County Communications purchased the Spillman Flex Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management (RMS), Mobile, and Jail Management (JMS) modules. Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Mt. Olive PD, Pikeville PD, Walnut Creek PD, Fremont PD, and Goldsboro PD will share a single, integrated Spillman Flex system, eliminating duplicate records, providing more accurate data, and helping reduce response times. Because one dispatch center handles calls for every law enforcement agency in the county, bringing all of the records from each agency to one database will help improve officer safety, efficiency, and service to the public.

In California, the Brea Police Department selected the Flex software, citing its integration capabilities and easy-to-use interface. Because maintaining and improving community relationships have been a priority for the department, Brea PD also purchased Flex's public-facing CrimeMonitor module. CrimeMonitor will help the agency reach these goals by allowing them to share agency-controlled data transparently with the public, as well as display crime trends on a local map for community members to view.

Spillman Technologies software serves more than 1,800 sheriff's offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, and fire departments nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2017 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved

New sales:



● AAA Bail Enforcement Agency, Kan. (Ally)

● Astatula Police Department, Fla.

● Birchwood Police Department, Wis. (Nova)

● Brea Police Department, Calif.

● Brooklyn Police Department, Wis.

● Colorado Northwestern Community College, Colo. (Nova)

● Fremont Police Department, N.C.

● Fruitland Park Police Department, Fla.

● Goldsboro Police Department, N.C.

● Greene County Sheriff's Office, Va.

● Guardian Security Services, Texas (Ally)

● Hazard Police Department, Ky. (Nova)

● Huntington County Sheriff's Department, Ind.

● Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Idaho (Nova)

● Macalester College, Minn. (Ally)

● MONOC, N.J.

● Mount Dora Police Department, Fla.

● Mt. Olive Police Department, N.C.

● New Berlin Police Department, Wis.

● Nye County Emergency Services, Nev.

● Oregon Police Department, Wis.

● Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service, Nev.

● Peekskill Police Department, N.Y.

● Pelahatchie Police Department, Miss. (Nova)

● Pikeville Police Department, N.C.

● Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Texas

● Sisseton-Wahpeton Law Enforcement, S.D.

● Stockbridge Police Department, Wis.

● Stockton Police Department, Utah

● Tread Armament, Utah (Ally)

● VRP Group Inc., Fla. (Ally)

● Walnut Creek Police Department, N.C.

● Washington County District Attorney's Office, Pa. (Ally)

● Wayne County Communications, N.C.

● Wayne County Sheriff's Department, N.C.

● Wendover Police Department, Utah (Nova)

● Williamsburg Landing DPS, Va. (Nova)

Add-on sales highlights:

● Brownsville Police Department, Texas

● Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Ariz.

● Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Texas

● Jackson County Sheriff, Wis.

● Juab County Sheriff's Office, Utah

● Midland County Sheriff's Office, Texas

● Nye County Sheriff's Office, Nev.

● Prattville Police Department, Ala.

● Tuscaloosa Police Department, Ala.