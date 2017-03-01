39 projects will improve water and sewage systems in the Quebec region

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date and efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and grow the economy.

The Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François Blais, Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region, announced an investment of more than $157.7 million for 39 water and wastewater projects in the Québec region under the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund (CWWF) and the Large Urban Centers Component of the Building Canada Fund (BCF-LUCC).

The representatives gathered today to mark the occasion in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, in the presence of Mayor Jean-Luc Fortin. The financial support granted to 25 municipalities will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing their infrastructure to ensure the production and distribution of high quality drinking water for residents or the proper disposal and treatment of waste water.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $93 million in these projects in the Québec region and the Government of Quebec is providing more than $64 million for a total joint contribution of over $157.7 million. The municipalities will provide the balance.

The approval of the projects under CWWF was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

"These vital investments in the Québec region's water infrastructure reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring access to sustainable and adequate services for Canadians for years to come. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health, while paving the way for economic growth and for the creation of good-paying middle class jobs."

"Thanks to the federal-provincial agreement for the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), and the Large Urban Centers Component of the Building Canada Fund, twenty-five municipalities in the Quebec region will be able to complete important projects to meet their needs related to drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. The financial support announced today clearly shows how working in partnership is improving the quality of life of our fellow citizens."

Thanks to its base financial assistance rate of 83%, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. Over the period of 2016 to 2018, the federal government will provide $363.8 million and the provincial government will provide $300 million for a total joint investment of $664 million.





This Fund is part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan that provides more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





The Large Urban Centres Component supports priority infrastructure projects in communities across Quebec with 100,000 inhabitants or more. The Government of Canada set aside $200 million for Quebec's larger centres through these funds as part of the almost $2 billion allocation for Quebec through the Building Canada Fund.

