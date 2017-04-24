3BL Media Acquires CR Magazine and COMMIT!Forum from SharedXpertise Media in Asset Purchase Agreement That Includes Management of Corporate Responsibility Association

PHILADELPHIA, PA and NORTHAMPTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - 3BL Media announced today it has acquired CR Magazine, widely recognized for the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, and COMMIT!Forum, the annual networking and professional education event for CEOs and corporate responsibility practitioners, from SharedXpertise Media LLC.

The Corporate Responsibility Association (CRA), a membership organization comprised of practitioners, consultants and service providers, will also be managed by 3BL Media, under the agreement. CRA members will continue to set the strategic direction for the organization.

"Today's CR practitioners work with corporate boards, the C-suite, employees, customers, investors, suppliers, nonprofit partners and the community. They are eager to network and to share what's working -- and what still needs work -- with peers in this fast-growing and specialized practice," said Greg Schneider, co-founder and CEO of 3BL Media. "Over the past eight years, we've had the honor of working with top companies committed to CR and sustainability, and look forward to partnering with them and members of the CRA to produce high quality events and professional development content across the experience spectrum -- from newcomers to veterans."

"SharedXpertise will continue to be an important partner to 3BL Media, extending an existing four-year partnership. Their input on issues related to human rights and employee relations issues will be an important part of this ongoing partnership," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise Media, who added that the company will continue to exist and operate its media properties in other verticals.

CR Magazine is the leading voice of the corporate responsibility profession and the publisher of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, which has been ranked one of America's three most-important business rankings, according to PR Week. CR Magazine provides case studies, analyzes best practices, and tracks trends in the five primary segments of CR: energy and the environment, risk management, governance and compliance, employee relations and human rights.

Each year, the COMMIT!Forum brings together hundreds of CR practitioners including CEOs, communications officers, sustainability specialists, foundation heads, nonprofit execs and the mass media. Professionals who attend the event learn the latest best practices and how-tos from hand-picked experts while benefiting from extended networking opportunities to share invigorating ideas with peers in this space. COMMIT!Forum 2017 is being held Oct. 11-12 at MGM National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C.

The CRA envisions a world where a thriving business community creates sustainable value for all stakeholders. Through monthly webinars, in-person events and Thought Leadership Councils, the CRA provides professional development on topics including Ratings & Rankings, Responsible Supply Chain and Brand & Reputation Management.

Dave Armon, a veteran journalist who served as president and COO of PR Newswire before becoming CMO of 3BL Media in 2014, will become CEO of the Corporate Responsibility Board LLC, the new 3BL Media division housing CR Magazine, Commit!Forum and the CRA.

Allie Williams, executive director of the CRA, will continue to play a leadership role in the association in conjunction with Armon through 2017 to ensure continuity with the board of advisors and Thought Leadership Council members. The board of advisors will continue to set the CRA agenda, said Schneider, adding that training and accreditation curriculum will be areas of investment for the CRA, along with international expansion.

About 3BL Media

Based in Northampton, Massachusetts, 3BL Media LLC is a provider of corporate communications platforms exclusively for the distribution and analysis of corporate social responsibility and sustainability news and content. Founded in 2009, the company works with corporations and non-profits to distribute multi-format media assets through social, traditional and new media channels. 3BL Media has grown organically and through acquisition, operating a network of focused, authoritative sites including 3blmedia.com, justmeans.com, csrwire.com, socialearth.org, ethicalperformance.com and reportalert.com. Content issued by 3BL Media clients also appears on hundreds of thousands of Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters terminals.

About SharedXpertise

Based in Philadelphia, SharedXpertise Media LLC is a leading voice in the human resources industry. As publisher of HRO Today, the company offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere in HR. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-Newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision makers with rich, objective game-changing content. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Rankings across seven different categories when selecting an HR service provider.