3D at Depth Launches Moving Platform Subsea LiDAR Solution

AUV, ROV and Manned Underwater Vehicle Integrated Technology Increases Survey 3D Data Capture

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - 3D at Depth, a global provider of advanced subsea LiDAR systems and solutions, announces the launch of their new moving platform integrated LiDAR technology solution for subsea data collection and survey projects. 3D at Depth will showcase the technology this week during the Ocean Business Conference April 04-06 held in Southampton, United Kingdom. Over the past year, 3D at Depth's research and development team, have spent considerable time developing a subsea LiDAR solution focused on AUV, ROV, and Manned underwater vehicle deployment. The result is a product that will reduce overall survey time while delivering high-density point clouds for greater accuracy in data modeling and measurement. During a recent ROV trial, 3D at Depth successfully integrated and collected motion compensated subsea LiDAR data of an oilfield in water depths greater than 2000 meters using an ROV-mounted system. The trial took place in December 2016 and validated the capability of Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) aided subsea LiDAR for a variety of applications including field mapping and spool metrology surveys. Within the 10-hour trial, the INS aided 3D at Depth SL1 collected more than 200 million points in 79 passes at altitudes ranging from 2 to 20 meters. The resulting high-density point clouds were output into a robust industry standard e57 format that included geo-referenced spatial coordinates and the intensity of each laser pulse. The intensity value is unique to the SL sensors as this information defines specific features including pipeline field joints, stenciled lettering on structures and umbilical's on the seabed. The data from this and other trials will be used for the product launch at Ocean Business using a virtual reality platform to take participants "subsea" through the headsets.

Over the next few months, 3D at Depth will be rolling out a manned underwater vehicle version to coincide with their partnership with OceanGate Inc. The AUV and ROV version has been utilized since 2013 on different development programs.

The product will be on demonstration at from April 04-06 at Booth D#10 during Ocean Business 2017.

3D at Depth recently made the news with "World's First Fabrication of Subsea Well Part Using LiDAR Data and 3D Printing;" with "MBARI collaborates with 3D at Depth on Next Generation High Resolution Bathymetry System," and "3D at Depth Continues to Drive Growth for Subsea LiDAR Technology Worldwide." Also, the company has been the recent recipient of the EEEGR Innovation Award and a finalist for the 2016 Subsea Energy Australia - Industry Innovation and Technology Award.

About 3D at Depth:

3D at Depth provides advanced subsea LiDAR systems and solutions designed to help clients build, maintain, map and monitor underwater assets and resources. 3D at Depth's portfolio of SL1 and SL2 subsea LiDAR laser scanners combine integrated hardware and software technology to deliver repeatable, millimetric measured point clouds to address the challenges of subsea 3D measurement and visualization. Our solutions focus on increasing the efficiencies and accuracy of data collection and modeling programs for offshore oil and gas, commercial, research and government applications. With office locations in the US, UK, and Australia, the company is focused on innovation and best practices to enhance 3D underwater data collection processes.

For more information visit us at www.3DatDepth.com or follow us @3DatDepth

