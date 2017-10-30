3d innovations Hires Industry Vet Greg Kozar to Lead its Products and Services Practice in North America

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - 3d innovations, a data management software and services firm, today announced it has hired market data specialist Greg Kozar to head up its main consulting and product competencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Stephen Veasey, CEO, 3di, says, "60 percent of our client base is in North America, but only 20 percent of our operation is based there. While indicative of a healthy business, it's an imbalance that we needed to adjust. Operational and staffing targets for 2018 and 2019 seek to rectify that."

Veasey, continues, "Greg is well known to us as a previous client of our services. He has been part of the industry's evolution from the days when market data inventories were first deployed, to the current focus now oriented toward business intelligence and data governance. Greg's most recent roles and responsibilities, and his general professional mindset is very much aligned to the company's culture and direction."

Greg Kozar, Vice President, Products & Services, 3di, says, "A period in a more entrepreneurial and eclectic context has helped shaped my thinking around where the value-add lies in data management relative to the business and the challenges to be faced over the next decade. For 2018, I foresee that data governance, maximizing data usage of existing sources, and creating more effective sourcing processes in co-operation with the business will remain high on our customers' agenda."

As a senior market data specialist, Greg's experience includes stints at Moody's, UBS, Lehman Brothers, Solomon Brothers, and Goldman Sachs. Having left Moody's Analytics in 2016, he spent a period working as an independent data management consultant across several U.S. firms.

In his new role, Greg Kozar will assume operational management duties for the Americas from co-founder Janelle Veasey who will retain focus on EMEA and Asia-Pacific responsibilities.

Kozar, continues, "I'm excited in being able to take the latest versions of 3di's governance and licensing management tools into operation and consultancy engagements, and build out the next generation of services."

About 3d innovations

A data management software & services firm with offices in the UK and U.S., 3di specializes in three distinct areas of financial services data; market, reference and computational/derived data. 3di uses its global markets knowledge to offer investment banks, brokerages, central banks, investment managers, hedge funds, private banks, commodity trading houses and wealth managers best practice data management advisory services. www.3di-inc.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/27/11G147132/Images/Greg_Kozar-ff1e03361f2c873e953bf9c6f8eb0a8d.jpg