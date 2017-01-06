3D Signatures Appoints Accomplished Healthcare Veteran as Chief Business Officer

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DXD) ( OTCQB : TDSGF) ( FRANKFURT : 3D0) (the "Company" or "3DS") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joost van der Mark as its Chief Business Officer ("CBO"), effective January 6, 2017, subject to approval of the TSXV. Mr. van der Mark brings more than two decades of executive experience to 3DS, having worked with several major international healthcare companies as well as earlier stage biotechnology and healthcare firms.

Mr. van der Mark has an accomplished history of strategic operations, sales and marketing, clinical research, market access, business development and general management success in the global healthcare industry. He joins 3DS from BioSyent Inc., where he served as Vice President of Corporate Development with responsibility for business development and market access initiatives. Prior to joining BioSyent, Mr. van der Mark co-founded Orphan Canada, which subsequently sold its assets to Knight Therapeutics in 2014. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has also held progressive positions at Bayer, Sanofi and Nycomed. Mr. van der Mark has a M.Sc. in Physiology/Pharmacology from Western University and a MBA from York University (Schulich).

"We are very pleased to have recruited an executive of Joost's caliber to this key position with the Company," said 3DS' CEO, Jason Flowerday. "Joost is a seasoned leader with a strong track record of delivering strategic guidance and profitable growth to both major international pharmaceutical companies and emerging healthcare companies. I have tremendous confidence in his ability to help us establish valuable pharma and lab partnerships, determine our business development priorities and sharpen our overall execution."

In connection with Mr. van der Mark's appointment as CBO and pursuant 3DS' stock option plan, the Board of Directors of the Company granted Mr. van der Mark 220,000 stock options (the "Options"), exercisable at $0.75, the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 5, 2017. The Options will vest in tranches from July 7, 2017 to July 7, 2019 and once vested are exercisable for ten years from the date of grant.

