3DX Industries completes development on proprietary product for use in the $6.7+ Billion Legalized Marijuana Industry

SEATTLE WA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - 3DX Industries Inc. ( OTC : DDDX) 3DX Industries Inc., (the "Company" or "3DX") is pleased to announce it has completed the development and design of a new and innovative product used for recovering excess heat from high energy grow lights. The product captures excess heat energy at the individual, grow light source; before it can raise the overall grow room temperature. The captured heat energy can then either be exhausted outside of the facility or routed to areas within the facility or nearby that require heat. Initial engineering studies are indicating a reduction in overall air conditioning electrical load by up to 30%.

3DX Industries research and development team has been working on the design and beta testing of the product for the past year and is now ready to begin prototype production of the component. The part was designed specifically for the legalized cannabis markets including medical marijuana using the company's 3D Metal printing -- Binder Additive manufacturing process and is expected to be installed in select licensed facilities for real world testing in the coming months.

North American marijuana sales grew by an unprecedented 30% in 2016 to $6.7 billion as the legal market expands in the U.S. and Canada, according to a new report by Arcview Market Research.

North American sales are projected to top $20.2 billion by 2021 assuming a compound annual growth rate of 25%. The report includes Canada for the first time as it moves towards implementing legal adult use marijuana.

Mr. Janssen, President and CEO of 3DX Industries, comments: "We have invested considerable time and effort to identify and develop a product that we expect will benefit the growing of medical marijuana by designing and manufacturing a component intended to significantly reduce the costs of facility operations. By directly reducing costs to the manufacturer, the benefits of a more affordable end product can also be realized by the end user. Not to mention our product has a direct effect on reducing energy consumption which is a benefit to the environment as well."

The product can be easily fitted to existing and new facilities with minimal effort. 3DX Industries has the design and manufacturing rights to the components and is in the process of filing patent and trademarks on its proprietary new product.

Updates forthcoming.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and subtractive manufacturing options as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

About Binder Jet: Binder Jetting is a powder bed process, where a binder is used to selectively 'print' the desired part shape by adhesively joining the metal particles. After the jetting process, the green part is sintered in a furnace to burn off the binder and then an infiltrant, typically bronze, is melted and drawn into the part to fill in the remaining spaces within the sintered metal powder skeleton to create a dense component. The resulting parts combine properties from both the metal powder and the infiltrant.

