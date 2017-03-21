3DX Industries Inc. Retains VoiceFlix as Advertising Agency of Record

SEATTLE WA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - 3DX Industries Inc. ( OTC : DDDX) 3DX Industries Inc., (the "Company" or "3DX") a Precision Manufacturing company, announces today that it has retained VoiceFlix, Inc. as its advertising agency of record. VoiceFlix will be tasked with building the 3DX brand as well as enhancing sales through comprehensive advertising and marketing programs.

"I have worked with VoiceFlix before, and they have demonstrated exceptional creativity and an understanding of our business, which make a compelling case for officially establishing this new relationship," Roger Janssen related. "They agree with our vision that the 3D Metal Printing market will continue to be an area of massive growth, and building our brand is a step we need to take to remain at the forefront of this developing industry."

Amber Joy, CEO of VoiceFlix, said, "I believe there is tremendous upside in the additive manufacturing markets, especially the cutting edge 3D Metal printing segment. Having the latest technology combined with an experienced group like 3DX is a recipe for success. We are excited to work with Roger and his team to build brand awareness and increase their exposure across the additive marketplace."

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and subtractive manufacturing options as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

About VoiceFlix Inc. : VoiceFlix is a multifaceted marketing company that uses a number of marketing strategies to market products for their clients. They use video production and other online marketing strategies to assist their clients in reaching their goals. VoiceFlix's specialty is in the areas of corporate brand building, image strategy and profile management. To learn more about VoiceFlix please visit their website at: http://voiceflix.com.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.