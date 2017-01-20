3DX Industries Metal Printing Division Positioned for Assertive Growth in 2017

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 20, 2017) - 3DX Industries Inc. ( OTCQB : DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, is pleased to announce the following update for shareholders. This announcement marks an inaugural step in the Company's strategic initiatives to increase transparency and communication to the investment community alongside benchmarks for growth.

In the last several months, 3DX Industries has targeted its focus on the Company's 3D metal printing division, streamlining its processes and procedures to further expand production level 3D metal printing orders. Using state of the art 3D metal printing processes and numerous CNC precision machining centers, 3DX Industries serves a diverse client base with rapid prototypes, tooling, complex production runs and assembly services.

DDDX President and CEO Roger Janssen anticipates the aggressive growth pattern to continue due to advancement within the metal printing division: "From inception, our 3D printing had consisted of mainly prototype and new concept parts and components. The past year has brought about some significant advancements in applications of our 3D metal printing technology and, as a result, we had to move our timeline for implementation of production level protocols up considerably, which we are confident will provide considerable ROI."

Recent updates to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semi-Annual 3D Printing Spending guide is predicting that the rapid expansion of the 3D printing industry is expected to continue without slowing down. According to the IDC analysts, global revenues for the 3D printing market will explode to a massive $35.4 billion by the year 2020. With 2016 revenues expected to reach $15.9 billion which means the industry could nearly double within the next five years.

Janssen concludes: "It is exciting to see how quickly this additive manufacturing technology is accepted amongst our clients and their eagerness to use 3D Printing as a means of satisfying their production level requirements. The technology is now a solution for more than just prototypes and new concept projects; it can produce parts and components at a cost and quantity to satisfy production level orders."

3DX Industries will update filings including its most recent annual report as part of overall steps to increase shareholder value. These steps will also consist of updates to the Company's website and social feeds, which will showcase operations for a worldwide client and shareholder base.

Management is also implementing plans to develop a comprehensive R&D division to continue advancement of this technology toward expanding opportunities with new and existing clients.

The Company is currently prepared to provide updates to shareholders on a consistent basis.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.