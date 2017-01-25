3DX Industries Pursues Expansion of Government Contracts

SEATTLE WA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - 3DX Industries Inc. ( OTCQB : DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced that the company is pursuing actions to expand on the company's current bidding and processing of government projects.

3DX Industries is currently authorized to quote on projects offered by the Defense Logistics Agency including the following divisions; DLA Aviation, DLA land and Maritime, DLA Troop Support and DLA Energy. The new political administration has clearly stated its intentions to expand the strength of the military as well as the administration's pro-business stance and the desire to support American businesses. The new administration's objectives serve as a call for 3DX to increase its attention in this area to capitalize and expand on the Company's government contract business.

"Our ability to meet the qualifications required to bid on the numerous Government projects that are offered gives us extreme flexibility in how we process and schedule our current work load," states Roger Janssen, 3DX President and CEO. Mr. Janssen continues, "The opportunity to review, quote and process Government projects will add to our revenue stream as we continue to identify opportunities to increase cash flow."

The company reminds its shareholders to visit our social media feeds which can be found at 3DX FACEBOOK and 3DX TWITTER

Official Website http://www.3dxindustries.com

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.