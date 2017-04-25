3M Health Information Systems Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, 3M Health Information Systems has once again achieved the "Peer Reviewed by HFMA®" designation for its 3M™ DRG Assurance Program service.

The 3M DRG Assurance Program is designed to improve inpatient record documentation through a coordinated, systemic process, using a concurrent review team to strengthen communication between caregivers, physicians, and coding professionals.

3M DRG Assurance identifies strategies for accurate, complete capture of a patient's severity of illness and risk of mortality. It uncovers areas of risk for patient safety indicators, potentially preventable readmissions, and potentially preventable complications, and provides ongoing performance monitoring to review and "fine tune" the process improvements.

"In a healthcare climate of rapid change, with hospitals and health systems reporting huge operating losses, we're working harder than ever to help our customers capture their accurate revenue," said Elizabeth Guyton, consulting services business manager for 3M Health Information Systems. "We're honored to again earn HFMA Peer Review status for the 3M DRG Assurance Program and pleased to see our customers achieve sustainable clinical documentation improvement results that drive accurate reimbursement and accurate quality reporting."

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review comprising current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We're pleased to have 3M Health Information Systems renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

