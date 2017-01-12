3tl Technologies Corp. Announces License Agreements to Provide PLATFORM3 for a Multinational Confectionary and Pet Food Company

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - 3tl Technologies Corp. (TSX VENTURE: TTM) ( OTCQB : TTMZF) (the "Company" or "3tl") announced two agreements with a leading advertising agency (the "Agency") to provide PLATFORM3, its Software as a Service (SaaS) consumer marketing platform, and custom development services to execute separate shopper marketing promotions for a leading confectionary brand and a leading pet food brand.

The confectionary brand promotion will take place during Easter 2017 and the pet food brand promotion will take place during April and May 2017. The brands are two of 61 brands owned by a multinational confectionary and pet food company (the "Brand Owner"), that does over US$30 billion in annual revenues.

3tl has previously licenced PLATFORM3 to the Agency for two other shopper marketing promotions for the Brand Owner that were completed in 2015 and 2016.

"This business was won by 3tl based on the track record we established with the Agency and Brand Owner," said Rob Craig, CEO of 3tl. "Over the last year PLATFORM3 has successfully enabled leading brands to connect directly with consumers on mobile devices in retail stores, reward them for purchasing and interacting with the brand and collect valuable consumer data. This has led to repeat business with numerous ad agencies and brands. Our goal in 2017 is to convert this success into larger and longer-term license agreements, providing increased ROI for the brands and high margin SaaS revenues for 3tl.

About 3tl Technologies Corp.

PLATFORM3 is a Software as a Service (SaaS) consumer marketing platform. It enables Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands to engage shoppers through their mobile device and influence their purchasing decisions. PLATFORM3 encompasses proprietary consumer engagement strategies and technology modules including optical character recognition (purchase receipt scanning), digital promotions, purchase data mining, loyalty and rewards. CPG companies and major retail brands use PLATFORM3 to influence and incentivize shoppers to interact with their brand and make purchases in-store and online.

For more information, visit 3tltechcorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.