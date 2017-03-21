The 4 Secrets To Improving Care & Decreasing Costs When Managing The Opioid Epidemic -- Free Web Briefing

Join Relias Learning & OPEN MINDS for this online event on April 18 at 2:00pm ET to explore the secrets to providing better care and improving provider effectiveness

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Opioid addiction is currently our country's #1 health epidemic. This epidemic is quickly becoming a meaningful cost driver with an estimated annual $72.5 billion in medical and prescription costs for health care payers and providers. As the industry focuses on this major issue, providers who address, prescribe, or treat individuals receiving opioids must provide better care and prevent costly waste.

Join Dr. Lloyd I. Sederer, Chief Medical Officer of the New York State Office of Mental Health on April 18th, 2017 at 2:00pm ET to hear the four secrets to providing better care and preventing unnecessary costs. These key principles apply to all medical and behavioral health conditions, but this session will focus on applying these principles using opioid addiction as a case example. The four secrets Dr. Sederer will explore include:

Behavior serves a purpose Power of attachment Less is more, as a rule Chronic stress is the enemy

During this 90-minute executive web briefing, attendees will:

Review the four key principles to providing better care

Discover how these principles can be applied to improve effectiveness of providers

Explore the implications providing better care will have on your clinical practice

To learn more about this executive web briefing, or take advantage of free online registration, please visit: https://www.openminds.com/event/managing-opioid-epidemic-4-secrets-plain-sight/

All registrants will receive (at no charge and regardless of attendance) a recording of the webinar and an electronic copy of the presentation slides at its conclusion.

ABOUT Relias Learning

Relias Learning provides online analytics, assessments, and learning for approximately 6,000 healthcare providers across the continuum of care, covering both physical and mental health needs, as well as public safety organizations. Relias offers unrivaled content, provides the ability for clients to create their own content, and allows for the demonstration of skill and performance, all in a singular, powerful learning management system. Learn more about Relias Learning at www.reliaslearning.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children & family services; intellectual & developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care, reentry & diversion; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

OPEN MINDS is a national health and human service industry market intelligence and management consultation firm. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates provide innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.