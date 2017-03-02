450 Schools to Benefit from Shaw Communications' #PinkShirtPromise Campaign

Shaw's Pink Shirt Day initiative raises over $750,000 for bullying prevention partners across Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A) today announced that the overwhelming engagement and commitment of Canadians across the country during its #PinkShirtPromise campaign has helped raise more than $750,000 for bullying prevention programs in schools across Canada.

"This year, Shaw's #PinkShirtPromise campaign struck a deep chord among Canadians who have chosen to take a stand in the fight against bullying," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, Communications and Public Relations. "The monies raised through #PinkShirtPromise will enable our charitable partners to reach more kids and youth, and make a difference in more communities than ever before."

Beginning in 2015, Shaw's #PinkShirtPromise social media campaign has expanded across Canada and engaged hundreds of thousands of Canadians who have made their own pledges to join the movement against bullying by posting their positive messages on social media. The initiative supports charitable organizations who are working in communities to end bullying and provide education on prevention strategies.

This year, for every social media post using #PinkShirtPromise, Shaw made charitable donations to the Canadian Red Cross, The WITS Programs Foundation, and other charitable organizations who are working to end bullying. With three times as many Canadians sharing their promises this year, including celebrities, athletes, and government officials, Shaw's donation of over $750,000 will see bullying prevention programs reach over 450 schools and 400,000 kids over the next three years.

The #PinkShirtPromise campaign ran from February 6 and ended on February 22 with Pink Shirt Day. For more information on #PinkShirtPromise, please visit shaw.ca/PinkShirtPromise.

