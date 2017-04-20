"48 HOURS: NCIS" Incorporates Oblong Technology to Visually Enhance New Six-Part CBS Television Series

Oblong's Mezzanine Transforms the Creative Production Process for New Series

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - The award-winning team at "48 HOURS" has teamed with Oblong Industries, Inc., the pioneer of the spatial operating environment and creator of the Mezzanine™ visual collaboration platform for the new era of collaborative work, to visually enhance the production of "48 HOURS: NCIS," a new six-part series launching on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Television Network.

"48 HOURS: NCIS" Senior Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky worked with Mezzanine to help bring to life the real-world crime cases of the Naval Command Investigative Service that are at the heart of the new series. The series takes viewers inside some of the biggest cases handled by the NCIS.

"Mezzanine's technology helped us develop a unique visual way to enhance our storytelling and to bring these compelling stories to our viewers," says Zirinsky.

The "48 Hours" team worked with Oblong to incorporate a specially designed Mezzanine immersive visual control center into the production.

A New Way to See, a New Way to Work

Mezzanine's three-dimensional computing environment provides a stimulating means of presenting crime scene footage and revealing photographs to capture viewers' imaginations as the story unfolds. This behind the scenes clip of 48 HOURS: NCIS on the Oblong blog shares the creative process of the team as they talk about bringing stories to life with Mezzanine.

"We're using Mezzanine for the new show in a very immersive way," says CBS News Director Rob Klug. "We're actually putting the viewer inside of the control center for NCIS."

To see the award-winning 48 HOURS team's approach to elevating the stories of the real NCIS with Mezzanine, watch the series premiere on April 25, 2017, 10pm ET/PT on CBS.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is an immersive visual collaboration solution that defines the next era of computing: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location immersive visual collaboration. Mezzanine's groundbreaking Infopresence capabilities multiply the effectiveness of distributed organizations and catalyze new, more effective, more collaborative workflows. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners. Oblong's customers include NASA, PwC, IBM, Fujitsu, and Accenture along with other forward-thinking Fortune 500 companies. To experience Mezzanine firsthand, schedule a demo at one of 18 offices worldwide.

Learn more at www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.