4C Earns Highest Customer Satisfaction in G2 Crowd Report on Cross-Channel Advertising Software

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Today, 4C (www.4Cinsights.com), a data science and media technology company, announced that it has received top honors in the new G2 Crowd Spring 2017 Cross-Channel Advertising Grid Report. The report reviewed 24 cross-channel advertising software products and ranked them according to customer satisfaction and market presence.

Among the products evaluated, 4C was named a leader and awarded badges for Best Results, Fastest Time to ROI, and Users Most Likely to Recommend. Additionally, 4C received the highest customer satisfaction rating. The 4C software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution helps marketers define targeting and orchestrate messaging across screens including TV, digital, social and mobile.

"In today's fragmented media landscape, it's imperative for brands to connect across all the screens consumers are using," said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. "Being recognized by G2 Crowd with the best results for cross-channel advertising software is a testament to the value our clients get from our advanced data science and top-notch client support."

Among the 140 reviews for 4C, Giles H. of Dentsu Mobius Media said, "Optimisation of our campaigns has improved considerably since we started to use 4C. Using the rules combined with audience builder we are able to highly refine our activity for clients and have driven down the key metrics as a result. CPIs for mobile app installs, in particular, have improved by at least 20%." And Lisa T. from Rise Interactive stated, "I love how 4C has prioritized the integration of social and TV as this is going to ultimately be the future of social advertising."

In the report, 4C received outstanding marks in several areas including:

94% in product going in the right direction compared to average score of 79%

94% in quality of support compared to average score of 82%

45 Net Promoter Score compared to average score of 11

5 month average payback period compared to average of 12 months

The G2 Crowd Cross-Channel Advertising report focused on software that helps businesses automate the processes for buying, managing, and placing advertisements across multiple digital advertising channels. 4C is the only company in the considered set with an integrated platform for ads on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat and Television. Powered by the 4C Insights Affinity Graph™, the platform provides a "limitless focus group" with insight into how people interact with each other, media and technology.

"4C has been named as a Leader in our Spring 2017 Cross-Channel Advertising Grid report," said Mitch Lieberman, Director of Research, G2 Crowd. "4C scored highly in 'quality of support' and 'ease of doing business with' satisfaction ratings. The product also touts that 94% of reviewers believe they are headed in the right direction."

4C's products are built on more than 30 years of computational science research by Founder and Chief Scientist, Dr. Alok Choudhary, at prestigious institutions including Northwestern University. The company's patented technology also leverages hardware and intellectual property acquired through Civolution and Royal Philips Electronics.

Visit www.4Cinsights.com/G2-Cross-Channel to download a complimentary copy of the Spring 2017 Cross-Channel Advertising Grid Report.

