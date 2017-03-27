4C Launches TV Suite to Help Brands Win Battle for Consumer Attention

New technology leverages data sources never previously combined to create full picture of consumers and enable better decisions

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - 4C Insights Inc., a data science and media technology company, today announced the launch of 4C TV, a suite of advanced SaaS tools for planning, buying and measurement. With linear TV advertising continuing to grow in an era of unprecedented multi-screening, 4C TV empowers marketers to go beyond demographics like age and gender, and metrics like reach and frequency to gain real insights and attract their most valuable audiences.

"In the old days, marketers got to choose where and when their messages were seen but today's consumers get to choose with their voice commands, finger taps, mouse clicks, and remote pushes," explained Lance Neuhauser, 4C CEO. "Despite these trends, most marketing technology is still oriented around targeting and retargeting when it should be built to pull consumers in with pre-targeting. 4C is uniquely positioned with the data sets, science, and workflow to help marketers operate in today's multi-screen world with 4C TV allowing brands to effectively draw in their audiences."

Based on 30 years of data science and computational research by Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientist Dr. Alok Choudhary, 4C has pioneered a new approach to understanding consumer behavior and predicting future outcomes through the 4C Insights Affinity Graph™. At the core of 4C TV, the Affinity Graph delivers a full picture of how people interact with media, technology, and each other by mapping millions of TV households and thousands of brands to billions of social media users. 4C is the only company to combine historical TV airings, real-time TV monitoring, household-level viewership, and social media engagement into actionable sets of data for marketers to influence consumers and brand preference.

"Digital advertising's value proposition hinges on its ability to target individuals with rich data about their demographics, behaviors, and purchase paths," writes Jim Nail, Principal Analyst at Forrester in a September 2016 report titled, TV Planning Goes Data-Driven And Audience-Based. "While TV is a long way from delivering that level of addressability, advertisers are realizing that applying better data to their traditional TV schedules improves efficiency and effectiveness."

The 4C TV suite includes six products:

4C TV Ads : A self-service programmatic TV buying platform with intelligent, predictive capabilities and robust campaign workflow.

: A self-service programmatic TV buying platform with intelligent, predictive capabilities and robust campaign workflow. 4C TV Analytics : A comprehensive measurement solution built on Teletrax™ to analyze reach, protect content and drive monetization.

: A comprehensive measurement solution built on Teletrax™ to analyze reach, protect content and drive monetization. 4C TV Audiences : Targeting segments that leverage affinity signals by fusing historical TV airings, viewership, and social engagement for brands and their competitors.

: Targeting segments that leverage affinity signals by fusing historical TV airings, viewership, and social engagement for brands and their competitors. 4C TV Lift : An analysis framework to understand the impact of TV marketing by measuring key performance indicators at the audience and creative level.

: An analysis framework to understand the impact of TV marketing by measuring key performance indicators at the audience and creative level. 4C TV Planner : An advanced TV tool that enables media planners and buyers to use data-driven strategies for audience buying and linear schedule optimization.

: An advanced TV tool that enables media planners and buyers to use data-driven strategies for audience buying and linear schedule optimization. 4C TV Sync: A real-time marketing solution for combatting second-screen distraction by pairing digital ads with live TV moments and commercials.

4C TV Planner is available now for use in the television upfront season. Marketers who wish to receive a complimentary report of their brand's top 100 TV shows can visit www.4Cinsights.com/TV-Affinities. In addition, 4C will be providing live demos at the Advanced Advertising Summit today in New York City.

4C is on a mission to help brands win the battle for consumer attention across screens as 85% of people use another device while watching TV. The company was recently named recently named #1 in customer satisfaction for cross-channel advertising software by G2 Crowd. In addition to 4C TV, brands can tap into 4C Social, a leading suite of social advertising solutions, as well as products for multi-channel marketing. Research published by TechValidate shows that 4C drives favorable outcomes for marketers including increases of at least 10% in key metrics like awareness (96% of clients), engagement (89%), leads (82%) and sales (80%).

About 4C Insights, Inc.

4C is a global leader in data science and media technology with solutions for multi-screen convergence. Brands, agencies, and media owners rely on the 4C Insights Affinity Graph™ to identify their most valuable audiences and improve effectiveness across channels. With nearly $1 billion in annualized media spend running through its software-as-a-service platform, 4C offers activation on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram and Snapchat as well as TV Synced Ads across display, search, social and video. The company also provides advertising and content analytics leveraging its Teletrax™ television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 15 worldwide locations across the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.