4jointz.com Launches Osteoarthritis Medication in US Market

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - A topical cream for the relief of osteoarthritis pain, 4Jointz®, has launched in the United States following a successful Indiegogo campaign built on community support. All backers have received the medication. 4Jointz is now available online throughout the United States.

4Jointz is an OTC drug demonstrated through robust clinical trials to offer longer-lasting relief without the harmful side effects of many prescription pain medications. Users from Tulsa, to the Bay Area, to Los Angeles have reported excellent results. Clinicians such as Dr. Brad Hayes have endorsed the product after experiencing repeated beneficial outcomes for patients. The Phase II and III clinical trials, led by leading research institutions in the US and Australia, have been published in international peer reviewed journals including the Osteoarthritis and Cartilage Journal, and the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine.

There is no quick fix or miracle cure for arthritis or chronic joint pain. Those who suffer from these debilitating joint problems know first hand, as most have tried everything possible to ease their aching. Unfortunately, many of the prescription pain medications that offer temporary relief also have seriously negative side effects, some as serious as addiction. Pain sufferers may have to deal with joint pain continually, but with 4Jointz there is an option for longer-lasting results without dangerous side effects.

