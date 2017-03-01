4Life Announces 41st Worldwide Patent

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - 4Life announced the acquisition of the company's 41st worldwide patent.

Founder and Chairman of the Board David Lisonbee: "Patents keep 4Life on the cutting edge of scientific advancement, showcase our commitment to innovation and quality, ensure the exclusivity of our products, and safeguard the businesses of our distributors."

U.S. Patent #9,566,305, issued Salt Lake City, Utah (March 1, 2017) 4Life announced the acquisition of the company's 41st worldwide patent.

U.S. Patent #9,566,305, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), protects the composition and method for 4Life's Renuvo® product until 2034.

President and CEO Steve Tew: "Since 1998, 4Life has built its science foundation upon product innovation, exclusivity, and patent acquisition. Our newest patent bolsters the product line and gives our distributors added credibility in a competitive marketplace."

4Life has offices on five continents to serve a global network of independent distributors through science, success, and service.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/1/11G131794/Images/uspa0301-11af090f5e3fb51ead59a37ad354ba8e.jpg