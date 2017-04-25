4th annual Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course to be held in June in Winston-Salem, NC

WINSTON-SALEM, NC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - The fourth annual Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course will be held June 5 - 9 in downtown Winston-Salem. The course is made possible through the collaborative partnership between the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM).

The Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course -- the "official course" of the RMF -- will be held at the new Wake Forest Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education. RMF Executive Director Bernard Siegel serves as course co-director along with course founder and director Anthony Atala, M.D.

This one-week course, which features "Into the Lab" hands-on workshops, is taught by prominent experts, providing attendees a firm foundation into the field of regenerative medicine, which works to restore structure and function to damaged tissues and organs. From the science behind pioneering discoveries and clinical applications, to regulatory and manufacturing challenges, the course provides a comprehensive look at progress to date, current challenges, new "hot" topics as well as future applications.

The course program is designed for clinicians, early lab researchers, laboratory technicians, MD, MS and PhD students, industry representatives, advanced undergraduate students and patient advocates. Topics include stem cells, biomaterials, cell therapies, clinical trials, and much more.

"The Regenerative Medicine Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the field by offering educational programs and events," said RMF executive director Siegel. "We believe that the RME Course is unique, offering participants from all stakeholder communities a special deliverable -- a contextual understanding of regenerative medicine, taught by some of the top experts on the planet."

Siegel said the RMF is delighted to work side-by-side with Atala and the distinguished research institution he leads, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

"We welcome the RMF's partnership on this course," said Atala. "RMF and Bernard Siegel have provided critical leadership to the field for close to 15 years, including founding the World Stem Cell Summit and organizing dozens of public education events and activities to foster public awareness."

Course registration is OPEN! For more information visit http://wakehealth.edu/RMEssentials and follow on social media using #RME2017

About the Regenerative Medicine Foundation: The nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation, formerly known as the Genetics Policy Institute, is an influential global network of stakeholders from patient-advocacy, science, and industry that serves as a catalyst and provides leadership to the pro-cures movement. Through RMF's action network, reports, newsletters, the flagship World Stem Cell Summit, special projects, speaking engagements, world-renowned advisory boards, educational resources, teaching initiatives, and strategic relationships, RMF serves as the foremost channel of knowledge between leading regenerative medicine experts, patient advocates, and those who make policy for the general public.

About Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine: The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine is recognized as an international leader in translating scientific discovery into clinical therapies. More than 450 scientists collaborate on regenerative medicine research at the institute, which is part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is located in Innovation Quarter. Through collaborations with many regenerative medicine centers internationally, the institute is making a global difference in the world of regenerative medicine.