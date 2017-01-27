5 Common Mistakes Ohioans Should Avoid When Choosing a Marketplace Health Plan

Open Enrollment for Marketplace Coverage for 2017 Ends Jan. 31

DAYTON, OH--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - While the deadline is looming for 2017 health insurance coverage through the Marketplace, there is still a short amount of time left for Ohioans to enroll. To help consumers find the plan that is right for them, CareSource is warning consumers not to make these five common mistakes when choosing a health plan:

1. Overlooking the full cost of a plan

Look past the monthly premium and consider how often you will need to see the doctor. If you will be frequently visiting the doctor or specialist, choose a plan with lower copays or coinsurance. It may cost you less during the year.

2. Not checking your prescriptions

Before choosing a plan, check to see if the medications you currently take are included in the plan's formulary. Some plans may not cover certain medications and it's important to know if you may need to switch medications based on your plan.

3. Forgetting about cost reductions

Many consumers who buy plans on the Marketplace won't have to pay the full cost. Verify if you will receive an Advanced Premium Tax Credit and the amount.

4. Refusing to switch doctors to save

Many people will choose a plan that includes their doctor to avoid switching providers. However you can gain significant cost savings if you're willing to be flexible in what doctor you see.

5. Ignoring the deductible

Some plans may require you to reach your deductible before they cover prescriptions. This can be expensive if you take a lot of medications. Other plans, like CareSource Marketplace plans, instead have copays for medications, which can lower your out-of-pocket costs.

New Plan Options for Ohioans

Based on feedback from its consumers, CareSource is offering two new Marketplace plan options in Ohio for 2017 coverage. The two new plans, CareSource Simple Choice and CareSource Silver Low Premium, offer simplified benefits at an affordable cost.

CareSource Simple Choice is a standard federal plan with uniform features to make it easy for consumers to navigate the complexities of health insurance. The CareSource Silver Low Premium plan offers an alternative to consumers who are experiencing premium increases while still providing the benefits of popular silver plans. Existing CareSource plans, formerly called CareSource Just4Me, remain some of the best value options offered in the company's service area, which includes 51 counties in Ohio.

"At CareSource we know that for many consumers, researching and choosing health care coverage can be confusing and overwhelming," said Steve Ringel, President, Ohio Market at CareSource. "We encourage everyone to take the time to research their options and avoid the common mistakes. CareSource's two new plan options are designed to help Ohioans find the coverage that best meets their family's need."

For more information about the various plans to choose from and to enroll, visit https://www.caresource.com/marketplace.

