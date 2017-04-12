5 Trends for Security Professionals

Active Directory Management and Security Ranks #3 on a CISOs Priority List

HAWTHORNE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and sensitive information, today announced the results of a survey conducted at the RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.

For the third year in a row, STEALTHbits gathered insights from more than 300 security professionals, spanning more than six verticals such as technology, finance, government, healthcare, services, and education.

Respondents were asked to rank their Chief Information Security Officers' priorities in order of most important to least. Active Directory Management and Security rose from least important in 2015 and 2016 to the third most important in 2017.

"Each year we are excited to take part in the RSA Conference and this year we were delighted to continue our conversations of how we help our customers with their credentials and data," said Jonathan Sander, STEALTHbits Chief Technology Officer. "One thing that surprised us was the increased focus on human error as a risk to data security."

With the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) a little more than a year away, 67% of respondents stated that they were preparing for the EU GDPR.

For more of the trends, STEALTHbits has developed a White Paper detailing the survey results, available for download by clicking here.

About STEALTHbits Technologies

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and sensitive information. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.