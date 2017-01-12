500 new young entrepreneurs supported by Fondation Montreal inc.

The fundraising campaign "A Commitment to the Future" raised $8 million, which is awarded as grants and support services for business start-ups

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Fondation Montréal inc. (montrealinc.ca) announced the end of its 2014-2018 fundraising campaign "A Commitment to the Future," which made it possible to raise $8 million.

Lucien Bouchard, Chairman of the Board of Fondation Montréal inc. said: "Through its donations, the business community contributes to the success of the next generation. These young entrepreneurs are the foundation for our collective prosperity."

The donations help support more than 500 entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 start their companies on the island of Montreal, thereby creating 1,500 new jobs and generating $30 million in investments.

"Receiving the support of the business community made all the difference and opened the doors to Montréal inc. for me," added Marie-Eve Ducharme, co-chair of the fundraising campaign "A Commitment to the Future." Her company, Nüvü Caméras, received a grant and services in 2010.

"Montreal is brimming with promising entrepreneurs. The small businesses that are founded with the support of Fondation Montréal inc. will soon be the ones contributing to the economic vitality of our city," reiterated the campaign co-chairs Norman Hébert, Jr., Groupe Park Avenue inc., and Richard J. Renaud, FCPA, TNG Corporation inc.

A number of initiatives enable donors to meet and follow-up on the evolution of the Foundation's laureate entrepreneurs.

Named grants have been created for those donating $150,000 and over. Each year, these grants are awarded during Rendez-vous Montréal inc.

Les Anges Montréal inc., a group of ten experienced entrepreneurs brought together by Mitch Garber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Acquisition Company, together donated a total of $250,000 to the fundraising campaign and agreed to meet with the most promising laureates in order to invest in their companies and provide them with advice.

Eight law and accounting firms also committed, over a five-year period, to provide a donation and offer professional volunteer services, adding to the time already given by the more than 400 high-level managers, professionals and entrepreneurs.

Thank you to the donors:

Partners of the Future: National Bank, Mouvement Desjardins

Major Investors: Bank of Montreal, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, CGI

Diamond: Hydro-Québec, Les Anges Montréal inc., Power Corporation, TD Bank

Platinum: Bell Media, Gestion immobilière Luc Maurice inc., Groupe Park Avenue, Norton Rose, BCF, Brouillette et associés, Davies Ward Phillips Vineberg, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Lavery, RCGT.

About Fondation Montréal inc.

Fondation Montréal Inc. invests in the creation, expansion and ongoing support of promising businesses who contribute to the economic development of Montréal. Since 1996, the Fondation has awarded more than $7,7 million in grants to help start more than 925 companies in Montréal and to create jobs in all sectors. The Fondation has contributed to the creation of over $76 million in investments for Montréal.