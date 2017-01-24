February 8-12, 2017 at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi.

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - The 51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show rolls into town February 8-12 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, bringing with it 280 new recreational vehicles (RVs) and representatives from more than two dozen campgrounds around the state.

The Detroit Camper & RV Show, the largest camper & RV show in the region, allows attendees the opportunity to preview and purchase the newest models of popular travel trailers, folding campers, motorhomes, truck campers, park model and fifth wheel travel trailers. Prices range from $6,995 to more than $400,000.

"With the economy steadily improving and more people and families ready, willing and able to take vacations, we are anticipating this show to be one of the largest in terms of RVs on display and in attendance," said Darren Ing, show director.

In addition to RV dealers from across the state, there will be booths featuring parts and accessories, campgrounds, on-site RV financing and more. Attendees can pick up a complimentary copy of the 2017 Michigan RV & Campgrounds directory.

RV-related seminars include discussions on satellite and high-definition television options for an RV, new products, suspension and running gear enhancements and maximizing storage space will be ongoing throughout the show. Visit www.marvac.org for seminar times.

While at the show, attendees can sign up to win a Marvelous MARVAC Michigan Giveaway from one of eight campgrounds, including Camp Dearborn, Milford; Camp Turkeyville RV Resort, Marshall; Covenant Hills Camp, Otisville; Double R Ranch, Belding; Indigo Bluffs RV Park and Resort, Empire; Leisure Time Campground, Irons; Poncho's Pond RV Park, Ludington; Oakland County Parks, Oakland County, Michigan.

The 51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show runs February 8-12, 2017, at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi. The Suburban Collection Showplace is located on Grand River Avenue, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission is $9, and children 12 and under get in free! Parking cost not included in admission. Coupons for $1off any adult or senior admission are available at marvac.org, Tubby's Sub Shops, Big Boy restaurants and in area newspapers. Fans of MARVAC's Facebook page can print a special $2-off coupon. Purchase advance tickets at www.marvac.org.

