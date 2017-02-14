51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show enjoys record breaking daily attendance

OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - As the daily attendance reports kept coming in, it was apparent the 51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show, February 8-12, was shaping up to be something special.

According to the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds, (MARVAC), more than 28,500 people came to the show during its five days at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi. That was a 12 percent increase over 2016. "Every day was a record breaker in terms of public attendance and sales opportunities," said Darren Ing, show director. Saturday proved to be the most popular day with close to 13,000 camping and RV enthusiasts appreciating 287 vehicles, reserving campground space at MARVAC-member campgrounds and enjoying many RV-themed seminars.

Larry Andree, A & S RV Center, Auburn Hills, reported it was one of the best RV and camper shows the A & S sales team has experienced in a long time.

"It was almost-almost-too busy," he joked. "There was a lot of interest in all sorts of vehicles and price points and it was very encouraging to see all the young families."

The 51st annual Detroit Camper & RV Show-the third-longest running RV show in the country-has historically been an indicator of the health of the camping and RVing industry as well as the economy as a whole. "Based on the strong sales and campground reservations at the show, it's going to be a good year for our members," said Ing.

MARVAC sponsors multiple camper and RV shows across Michigan throughout the year including the 40th Annual Flint Camper & RV Show, March 16-19, 2017 at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint; the new MARVAC Port Huron Camper & RV Show March 23-26, 2017 at the Blue Water Convention Center in Port Huron; the 25th Annual Northwest Michigan Camper & RV Show, March 24-26, 2017 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center in Traverse City and the 28th Annual Fall Detroit Camper & RV Show October 4-8, 2017 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. For more information, go to marvac.org.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

