55 Capital's Parent Company LVH, LLC, Secures Additional Financing

Investment supports the growth plans of 55 Capital and build-out of new businesses

NEW YORK, NY and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - 55 Capital's parent company, LVH, LLC, today announced the close of a Series A funding round of over $10 million. LVH is focused on coupling leading financial research with an open architecture technology platform to help a broad set of investors use ETFs in optimal ways. Investors who participated in the Series A round include Point 72 Ventures, Calibrate Management, and Tectonic Ventures, among others. The funding will speed growth and deepen innovation at 55 Capital, an ETF-focused investment advisory business, and help build new businesses that offer a suite of fin-tech solutions to enterprises and institutions.

With leading investment researchers, ETF experts and technologists, LVH's goals are to offer investment and technology solutions that help unleash the power of ETFs and to democratize portfolio management. LVH was founded by Lee Kranefuss, the creator of iShares, the world's largest family of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)(1), and Dr. Vinay Nair, visiting professor at The Wharton School and former CEO of Ada Investments where he helped form an investment platform and team to design portfolio solutions using financial research and quantitative methods.

Lee Kranefuss and Dr. Vinay Nair said in a joint statement: "We appreciate the support of our investors, which provides additional resources to expand quickly and strategically into new markets, innovate rapidly, and deliver on our vision. LVH's goal is to build out the ecosystem that investors need to support their increased usage of ETFs.

"ETFs have provided investors with an immensely wide range of low-cost, liquid exposures to global equity, bond, and alternatives markets. The core focus of LVH is developing and commercializing ETF-specific approaches and solutions to modern investment challenges."

In late 2015, they established 55 Capital to offer ETF portfolios to individuals, advisors, and institutional investors. Bruce Lavine, former President of WisdomTree and former Head of iShares Europe, is 55 Capital's CEO. With a team of ETF pioneers and investment researchers, 55 Capital has gained prominence in the fund industry; is managing money for affluent individuals, advisors, and family offices; and delivering next generation portfolio and risk management to investors.

About LVH, LLC

LVH is a holding company that develops and operates businesses that bring the tools, methods, and solutions to market, which democratize portfolio management and enable investors and advisors to unleash the full potential of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). LVH has a team of original ETF pioneers and an extensive research staff that together work exclusively on developing approaches that can be utilized given the wide choice of ETFs globally. LVH provides research, investment solutions, and software services as part of its offering. 55 Capital, a provider of a range of ETF strategies to advisors, is the initial flagship business developed by LVH. LVH was co-founded by Lee Kranefuss, the creator of iShares, the world's largest ETF family, and Dr. Vinay Nair, visiting professor at The Wharton School and former CEO of Ada Investments where he helped form an investment platform and team to design portfolio solutions using financial research and quantitative methods. Bruce Lavine, former President of Wisdom Tree, is the CEO of 55 Capital. LVH has employees and offices in New York, San Francisco, and Mumbai.

