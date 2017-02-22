57,000 Teens Send President Trump Messages of Support, Fear, and Uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - America's teens sent over 57,000 messages and videos to President Trump as part of the Talk to Trump campaign launched by social network After School and Countable.us.

"Before the 2016 Presidential Election, we saw tremendous engagement by teens in the After School Election Center campaign and poll -- where teens voted for Trump over Hillary -- and registered to vote by the tens of thousands. Having seen teens' interest in the election itself, we decided to continue the effort by helping them send messages directly to the White House," said After School Vice President Jeff Collins.

After School recently published 100 of the written messages from teen high school students to President Trump. Messages included:

"Be respectful towards all religions and races. Make America great again by not pushing aside people in need. Thank you."

"I'm sorry people disrespect you. I'm sorry you're going through this. I hope you succeed. If you don't, we're all going to go down with you."

"Thanks for helping save America! Trump Train!"

"You're simply not qualified to run a country. The first week has already proven this to be true."

The videos, sent from teens of different ages, races, sexes, and from different states, emphasize messages of tolerance and urge President Trump to respect all people, regardless of their religion, citizenship, sex, or race.

Ruthie, a teen from Massachusetts, said: "I think that, Donald Trump, you need to respect everyone to make America great again. Every gender, culture, race, sexuality -- everyone. If you give everyone a good amount of respect, you'll get a great amount of respect back, and that's what you want. So you gotta respect everyone and you can make America great again."

Videos will be sent to the White House and the current administration by Countable.us, and can be viewed at http://afterschool.talktotrump.org/. For more information on Talk to Trump, please contact Press@AfterSchoolApp.com.

After School is a social network that fosters fun and creative online and offline experiences for America's teens in a positive and safe environment that does not tolerate cyberbullying, threats, or content that threatens the safety of our online community. Millions of students in more than 90% of U.S. high schools, are using After School -- making it the largest social network for teens.

