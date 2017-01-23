5G Americas Applauds President Trump's Designation of Ajit Pai to FCC Chairman

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - 5G Americas congratulates Commissioner Ajit Pai on his designation as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by President Donald J. Trump. 5G Americas has long admired Mr. Pai's leadership, particularly his focus on getting wireless spectrum to the market.

As a guest speaker during 5G Americas' annual technology briefing for government leaders in November 2015, in his presentation, The Future of Mobile Broadband in the Americas LTE to 5G Network Innovation, Commissioner Pai observed that the key to developing 5G in the U.S. is "freeing up more spectrum, removing barriers to infrastructure deployment, and encouraging innovation and investment in the network and mobile technologies."

Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas commented, "5G Americas looks forward to working with the FCC's next Chairman on the important goals of providing more wireless spectrum to broadband consumers, as well as securing a leadership role for the United States in 5G."

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to advocate for and foster the advancement and full capabilities of LTE wireless technology and its evolution beyond to 5G, throughout the ecosystem's networks, services, applications and wirelessly connected devices in the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at www.5gamericas.org.

