5G Americas Elects Samsung to its Board of Governors

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - 5G Americas, a wireless industry trade association and the voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the election of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. to its Board of Governors. As a proven leader in today's cutting-edge mobile devices and infrastructure, Samsung's vision will enhance the work of the association in fully developing the capabilities of LTE and beyond to 5G.

5G Americas President, Chris Pearson, greeted Samsung's election to the Board by saying, "5G Americas is enthusiastic about welcoming Samsung to the Board of Governors. Their industry achievements and wireless ecosystem expertise are valued in furthering the future advancements of next generation wireless technologies."

Samsung has been a pioneer in helping to shape the digital revolution and is recognized as one of the leading and most enduring names in the world of mobile technology. Samsung has championed developments in the industry and played an integral part in the evolution of the mobile telecom sector. Along with Samsung's breakthrough advancements in smart mobile devices, the company continues its dedication to working with industry partners to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions.

"Samsung is excited to join other industry leaders on the 5G Americas Board to continue the rapid progress of mobile broadband in the Americas region," said Juha Lappalainen, Vice President, Technical Solutions, Networks Division at Samsung and the Samsung representative on the 5G Americas Board. "5G Americas has made significant contributions to the success of LTE in the Americas and Samsung is eager to contribute to that continued success with 5G. Samsung is committed to active participation in key standards and leadership bodies, helping to shape and grow the mobile wireless industry."

Samsung network equipment and devices offer an attractive pathway for 5G. 5G technology is expected to drive the next wave of mobile application development for Enhanced Mobile Broadband, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications. Samsung is a key contributor to the 5G standards development to help shape the way customers experience mobile services in an evolving 5G connected world.

"We look forward to the pivotal role Samsung will play in furthering the important mobile device and infrastructure enhancements and developments that are on the global horizon," Pearson added.

5G Americas' Board of Governors members include: América Móvil, AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Cisco, CommScope, Entel, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel, Kathrein, Mitel, Nokia, Qualcomm, Sprint, T-Mobile U.S., Inc., Telefónica and now Samsung.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to advocate for and foster the advancement and full capabilities of LTE wireless technology and its evolution beyond to 5G, throughout the ecosystem's networks, services, applications and wirelessly connected devices in the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at www.5gamericas.org.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.