The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show to Feature Expanded Show Floor With the Latest Technological Advancements and Manufacturing Trends

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will offer 3 days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals including buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants, a dynamic keynote speaker and 2 exciting networking receptions. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place from Tuesday, October 24, through Thursday October 26, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL and registration is now open, click here.

"The 2016 ASSEMBLY Show was a great success with full workshops, a sold out exhibit floor, packed receptions and over 7,000 registered participants. Our exhibitors, attendees, speakers and sponsors found great value in being a part of this exclusively assembly event," said Thomas A. Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "We are getting ready to bring back the energy and excitement for the 5th annual Assembly Show and we look forward to bringing together more exhibitors and more attendees to join us in the celebration."

The show floor will feature hundreds of exhibiting companies including Gold Sponsor Promess, Silver Sponsors FESTO and Schunk and Bronze Sponsors Kistler, Orbitform and Schmidt Technology. Manufacturing engineers and managers responsible for the assembly process for automobiles, consumer products, electronics, medical devices, machinery, appliances, and more attend the event to see the latest products and services for assembly manufacturing.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com