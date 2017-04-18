AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - SuperSonic Imagine ( EURONEXT PARIS : SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announced today that it will showcase the clinical benefits of its real-time ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™) technology for non-invasive assessment of patients with chronic liver disease at the International Liver Congress (ILC 2017) or EASL, April 19 - 23 in Amsterdam.

SuperSsonic Imagine's Aixplorer is the only ultrasound system available to deliver ShearWave Elastography in real-time in a large anatomic region of interest. SWE is a quick, non-invasive exam that provides color-coded maps and quantitative measurement of tissue stiffness. For the evaluation of patients with chronic liver disease, one exam with one acquisition can quantify the liver stiffness on an ultrasound image to help diagnosing and staging fibrosis, furthermore the B-Mode ratio (brightness ratio between liver and kidney) can accurately quantify the level of steatosis.

"Aixplorer is a comprehensive diagnostic imaging tool that is easy to use. We've used it since 2011 to detect chronic liver disease, measure liver stiffness, indicate the level of fibrosis, and quantify the brightness of the liver, a sign of steatosis. We recently expanded our use of CHC screening in patients with severe fibrosis using its high performance conventional ultrasound modes, including B-mode and color Doppler," said Professor Thierry Poynard, Director of the Anti-Fibrosis Record Center at Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital, Pierre et Marie Curie University in Paris, France.

Over 300 peer-reviewed articles have demonstrated the clinical benefits of SWE in a wide range of clinical applications and more than 100 articles have demonstrated the reliability and effectiveness of SWE specifically for the assessment chronic liver diseases, including hepatitis B, C and NAFLD. A retrospective multicenter trial on 13 sites in Europe and Asia which included 1134 patients1 with chronic hepatitis has just been published in Hepatology journal. The study demonstrates the remarkable diagnostic performance of SuperSonic Imagine's SWE for the non-invasive evaluation of the fibrosis, using liver biopsy as a reference and demonstrates that the diagnostic performance of SWE is better or equivalent than VCTE technology for the main etiologies of chronic liver disease.

SuperSonic Imagine will exhibit and host live demonstrations on models at booth #110 throughout the show, highlighting enhanced capabilities of Aixplorer. In addition, there will be a hands-on workshop Wednesday, April 19, 2pm - 5:50pm, "Introduction to the EASL-EFSUMB elastography workshop at ILC 2017," participants will have a hands-on opportunity to learn how to perform liver elastography and to ask the experts about how to best perform the examinations and obtain reliable results using Shear Wave Ultrasound Elastography to assess chronic liver disease. Contact MCI ilc.registration@mci-group.com to register and for additional information.

"A non-invasive, 60-second, advanced ultrasound examination can not only enhance testing and follow-up care for liver disease, but also reduce a patient's total number of biopsies," said SuperSonic Imagine's Chief Innovation Officer and Founder Jacques Souquet. "As part of our commitment to continually deliver innovative solutions that refine the screening, staging and monitoring of liver disease, we are excited to also share the clinical benefits of ShearWave Elastography with European hepatology colleagues at ILC 2017."

1 Assessment of biopsy-proven liver fibrosis by 2D-shear wave elastography: An individual patient data based meta-analysis. Herrmann E, de Lédinghen V, Cassinotto C, Chu WC, Leung VY, Ferraioli G, Filice C, Castera L, Vilgrain V, Ronot M, Dumortier J, Guibal A, Pol S, Trebicka J, Jansen C, Strassburg C, Zheng R, Zheng J, Francque S, Vanwolleghem T, Vonghia L, Manesis EK, Zoumpoulis P, Sporea I, Thiele M, Krag A, Cohen-Bacrie C, Criton A, Gay J, Deffieux T, Friedrich-Rust M. Hepatology. 2017 Mar 31. doi: 10.1002/hep.29179. Le lien PubMed : https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28370257

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWETM), UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitiveTM Imaging and more recently TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI.

For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.